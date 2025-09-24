Seniors face more expensive health insurance in 2026

Medicare Part B premiums are expected to jump next year, outpacing cost-of-living adjustments for Social Security.

Rising healthcare costs, expanded drug coverage, and demographic pressures are driving the increase.

Rising premiums would likely squeeze Medicare recipients on fixed incomes.

Medicare Part B premiums are expected to rise again in 2026 and that’s bad news for millions of seniors. It would likely further strain household budgets already under pressure from rising costs of living.

Senior advocates warn that while Social Security beneficiaries will get a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January, the benefit increase may be largely wiped out by higher healthcare costs.

Medicare Part B pays for doctor visits, other outpatient services and preventive care. It’s funded through a combination of federal dollars and monthly premiums. Several factors are expected to push premiums upward in 2026:

Medical inflation: Physician services, outpatient procedures, and diagnostic testing costs continue to rise faster than general inflation.

Prescription drug coverage expansion: Provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, including negotiated drug price caps and broader coverage, are increasing program expenditures in the short term.

Demographic pressures: An aging population means more enrollees using services, which raises total program costs.

These factors are placing pressure on Medicare’s budget, with Medicare recipients bearing part of the burden through higher monthly premiums.

It could affect Social Security benefits

For retirees who rely heavily on Social Security, the result could be a lower Social Security benefit. The COLA for 2026 is expected to be modest compared with the spikes seen earlier in the decade. A higher Part B premium could consume much of that adjustment, leaving little room for increased spending power.

For example, if premiums rise by $15 to $20 per month, the average beneficiary could see almost their entire annual Social Security increase offset. For those on fixed incomes, this creates a cycle where rising healthcare costs diminish the effectiveness of benefit adjustments.

Advocacy groups for older Americans argue that the trend underscores the need to strengthen both Social Security and Medicare financing. They warn that without reforms, retirees may face an ever-shrinking margin between benefit increases and healthcare expenses. Policymakers continue to debate solutions, including potential subsidies for lower-income beneficiaries and expanded funding sources for Medicare.