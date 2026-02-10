Nearly 4 in 10 cancer cases could be prevented worldwide, research finds

Roughly 37–40% of all new cancer cases in 2022—about 7.1 million—were linked to preventable causes, suggesting major opportunities for prevention.

Tobacco use, infections, and alcohol are the largest contributors to these preventable cancer cases globally.

The study examined 30 modifiable risk factors across 185 countries and 36 cancer types, providing the broadest global picture yet of where prevention could make a difference.

A new global analysis published in Nature Medicine and highlighted by the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that a surprisingly large share of cancer cases might be linked to things we can change or control — from personal habits like smoking to environmental exposures and even certain infections.

Cancer is one of the world’s top causes of sickness and death. The new study looks beyond genetics and aging to focus on what researchers call modifiable risk factors — influences that people or governments can reduce or avoid. “

By examining patterns across countries and population groups, we can provide governments and individuals with more specific information to help prevent many cancer cases before they start,” researcher Dr. André Ilbawi, WHO Team Lead for Cancer Control, said in a news release.

The study

The study included a global data analysis that combined two major components:

Cancer incidence data from 2022, covering 36 cancer types in 185 countries. Information about exposure to 30 different modifiable risk factors from roughly a decade earlier — the idea being that many cancers take years to develop after exposure.

Those 30 risk factors span behavioral habits like smoking and drinking, environmental exposures such as air pollution and ultraviolet radiation, lifestyle factors like obesity and physical inactivity, occupational hazards, and infections known to cause cancer (including viruses like HPV and bacteria like Helicobacter pylori).

Researchers used established statistical methods to estimate what portion of cancer cases could be attributed to these factors — essentially estimating how many diagnoses might not have happened if exposures were lower or eliminated.

The results

The headline finding: about 7.1 million of the 18.7 million new cancer cases worldwide in 2022 (roughly 37.8%) were linked to modifiable risk factors.

Here’s how that breaks down in broad strokes:

Tobacco smoking was the top preventable contributor, accounting for around 15% of all new cases.

Infections — including viruses and bacteria that can cause cancer — were responsible for about 10%.

Alcohol consumption accounted for around 3%.

Certain cancers — like lung, stomach and cervical cancers — made up almost half of the preventable cases identified.

The analysis also found big differences between men and women and between regions, reflecting how exposures (e.g., smoking rates, infection rates, air quality) vary across populations.

Why it matters

This research doesn’t suggest that every case of cancer could be stopped, or that individuals are to blame for their diagnoses.

Instead, it highlights where public health efforts — and personal choices — might have the biggest impact. Tobacco control, vaccination (e.g., against HPV), cleaner air policies, healthier diets and exercise, and safer workplaces could all play a role in lowering cancer risk for millions of people worldwide.

It’s a reminder that while cancer is complex, some of the risk is in our hands to reduce — and that sometimes prevention matters just as much as treatment.