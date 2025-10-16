FDA expands warning about lead in cinnamon to additional products

October 10, 2025: FDA adds HAETAE and Roshni ground cinnamon to its list of products with elevated lead levels.

October 8, 2025: Durra and Wise Wife brands were also found to contain unsafe levels of lead.

Earlier updates have included Jiva Organic, Super Brand, and Asli cinnamon, with testing continuing nationwide.

Cinnamon is a popular way to spice up the holidays, but consumers should be aware of potential danger. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded its public health alert on ground cinnamon products after discovering elevated levels of lead in additional brands sold nationwide.

The latest update, issued earlier this month, adds HAETAE-brand and Roshni-brand ground cinnamon to a growing list of products that federal and state agencies say may be unsafe to consume.

Since August 2024, the FDA and its state partners have been testing ground cinnamon products at retail locations nationwide. The FDA said these tests have revealed lead concentrations ranging from 2.03 to 7.68 parts per million (ppm) in several brands — including Super Brand, Asli, Jiva Organic, Durra, Wise Wife, and now HAETAE and Roshni.

The affected products have been sold by distributors and retailers in multiple states, including California, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Maryland, and Missouri. While many firms have agreed to voluntary recalls, the FDA says it has not yet been able to contact Haitai Inc. USA, the distributor of HAETAE-brand cinnamon, to initiate a recall.

Potential health risks

The FDA warns that consuming these products could contribute to elevated blood lead levels, particularly dangerous for infants, young children, and pregnant individuals. Prolonged exposure — even at relatively low concentrations — can lead to neurological damage, developmental delays, and lowered IQ in children.

Although no illnesses have been reported to date, the agency stresses that symptoms of lead exposure may not be immediately apparent. Consumers who suspect exposure should consult a healthcare provider for testing and advice.

“Even small amounts of lead, when consumed over time, can be harmful, especially to young children,” the FDA said. “Consumers should check their pantries and dispose of any of the listed products.”

Discard affected products

The FDA is urging all consumers to stop using and throw away any ground cinnamon products listed in its updated alert. The agency also reminds the public that spices have a long shelf life, meaning contaminated products may still be in homes long after purchase.

Consumers can find the full list of affected brands, lot numbers, and images on the FDA’s website. The agency will continue to update the alert as new testing results become available.

This latest alert marks the third public health warning on cinnamon products in 2025, part of the FDA’s ongoing efforts under its “Closer to Zero” initiative, which aims to minimize children’s exposure to lead, arsenic, and other toxic elements in foods.

The agency began intensified testing after last year’s high-profile recall of WanaBana cinnamon apple puree and applesauce, which contained dangerously high lead levels — as much as 5,110 ppm, far exceeding levels now found in ground cinnamon.