Are you engaging in excessive ‘doomscrolling?’

Doomscrolling—compulsively consuming negative online news—can trap people in a cycle of anxiety and stress, according to a Mayo Clinic psychologist.

The habit surged during the COVID-19 pandemic and is driven by uncertainty and the brain’s tendency to focus on negative information.

Experts say simple steps like setting limits, checking your mood, and taking breaks can help protect mental health.

If you’ve ever caught yourself endlessly scrolling through bad news and thinking “I should stop,” you’re not alone, but there’s a reason it’s so hard to quit.

A new Mayo Clinic-backed report sheds new light on the growing problem of “doomscrolling,” a term used to describe the compulsive consumption of negative news online. The behavior, which gained traction during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, can create a loop where people continually seek out distressing information without feeling any relief.

Craig Sawchuk, a psychologist at Mayo Clinic, said the very concept of “doom” triggers a strong emotional response, making negative content especially hard to ignore. That instinct is tied to human psychology: people are wired to pay attention to potential threats, even when doing so worsens their mood.

In recent years, content creators, who make large amounts of money from “clicks,” have learned that scary, troubling content is highly effective at getting internet users engaged.

While many turn to news and social media to stay informed, the habit can take a toll. Experts say doomscrolling can affect sleep, relationships, productivity and overall well-being, particularly when it becomes excessive.

How to break the cycle

Sawchuk recommends becoming more aware of how scrolling affects your mood. Checking in with yourself every few minutes can help determine whether the habit is helping or harming. If you notice you feel worse, it may be time to step away.

“If you’re continuously scrolling, it becomes a mindless habit,” said Dr. Susan Albers, a psychologist at The Cleveland Clinic. “A lot of times, you might not even be aware you’re doing it. But it becomes second nature: Once you have a spare moment, you pick up your phone and start scrolling without even really being aware of it.”

Setting boundaries is another key strategy. That can include limiting when and where you consume news, or carving out specific times of day to check updates instead of scrolling continuously.

Experts also suggest small behavioral changes, such as taking regular breaks, turning off notifications or putting devices out of reach during certain activities, to reduce the urge to keep scrolling.

The goal, health professionals say, isn’t to avoid the news altogether—but to stay informed without sacrificing mental health and avoiding the manipulative content that is trying to push your buttons to generate revenue.