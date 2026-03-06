Get ready, daylight saving time returns this weekend

Americans will “spring forward” one hour this weekend as daylight saving time begins across most of the United States.

Research shows the one-hour shift can disrupt sleep and circadian rhythms, triggering short-term health risks for some people.

Studies have linked the transition to increases in heart attacks, traffic accidents and other health issues in the days following the change.

Daylight saving time returns this weekend, and researchers say the one-hour shift may do more than make people groggy.

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, clocks across most of the United States will jump ahead one hour, marking the start of daylight saving time (DST). The practice, intended to extend evening daylight during warmer months, will remain in effect until Nov. 1.

While the change is routine for millions of Americans, scientists have spent years studying how even a small shift in time can affect the human body.

Sleep disruption and circadian rhythm changes

The primary concern centers on sleep. Losing an hour of rest can disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm — the roughly 24-hour internal clock that regulates sleep, hormones and other biological processes.

When clocks move forward in spring, many people experience several days of shorter or poorer sleep as their bodies adjust. Even a one-hour change can increase stress hormones and alter normal sleep patterns, especially for people already dealing with sleep deprivation or underlying health conditions.

Sleep researchers say this temporary misalignment can affect mood, alertness and overall well-being.

Evidence of short-term health risks

Several studies have documented a spike in certain health problems immediately after the spring transition. Research cited by health organizations has found that the risk of heart attacks increases by about 24% on the Monday following the time change.

Other studies have linked the shift to increases in strokes and fatal traffic accidents during the first few days after clocks move forward, when sleep loss and fatigue are most pronounced.

In addition, disruptions to circadian rhythms have been associated with a wide range of health issues, including depression, obesity and cardiovascular disease.

However, the evidence is not unanimous. Some large analyses have found little or no measurable change in heart attack rates around the DST transition, suggesting other seasonal factors may also influence the data.

Debate over whether DST should continue

Because of these findings, some sleep experts and medical organizations have called for eliminating the twice-yearly clock changes. Studies modeling national health data suggest that adopting permanent standard time could reduce the burden on circadian rhythms and potentially prevent hundreds of thousands of stroke and obesity cases over time.

Still, daylight saving time remains in place nationwide, though the policy continues to be debated in Congress and state legislatures.

Health experts say the best way to cope with the spring shift is to prepare in advance — going to bed slightly earlier in the days leading up to the change, getting morning sunlight and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule.

Even if the clock only moves by an hour, scientists say the body may take several days to catch up.