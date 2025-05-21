It's the water: 'Forever chemicals' found in beers

Researchers detected PFAS — “forever chemicals” — in 95% of beers tested from across the U.S.

Highest levels were found in beers brewed near PFAS-contaminated water sources, like North Carolina’s Cape Fear River Basin.

Experts call for better water treatment practices to limit PFAS exposure in brewing and drinking water.

A new study from the journal Environmental Science & Technology has uncovered a sobering reality for beer lovers: per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — a class of toxic, persistent pollutants nicknamed "forever chemicals" — have made their way into the American beer supply.

The study, led by Jennifer Hoponick Redmon and her team at RTI International, analyzed 23 beers brewed in regions across the U.S. using a modified U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) method for detecting PFAS in drinking water.

The results were striking: PFAS were present in 95% of the beers tested. The highest concentrations were found in beers brewed in areas already known for PFAS-contaminated water.

“As an occasional beer drinker myself, I wondered whether PFAS in water supplies was making its way into our pints,” said Redmon. “I hope these findings inspire water treatment strategies and policies that help reduce the likelihood of PFAS in future pours.”

PFAS exposure: From taps to taps

PFAS are synthetic chemicals used for their resistance to water, grease, and stains — properties that have led to their widespread use in consumer goods and industrial processes. However, they persist in the environment and the human body, and are linked to a growing list of health concerns, including cancer, immune system disorders, and developmental issues.

Although many breweries treat their water for taste and clarity, their systems aren’t typically designed to remove PFAS. The new research shows a strong correlation between municipal water contamination and PFAS levels in the beer brewed with that water.

Beers brewed near North Carolina’s Cape Fear River Basin, long documented as a PFAS hotspot, showed the highest PFAS levels and widest variety of these chemicals, including perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonate (PFOS) — two substances now under strict new EPA drinking water limits.

A call to action for brewers, regulators, and consumers

While the study was small and focused on newly brewed beers rather than the entire market, it highlights how contamination in one part of the supply chain — municipal water — can extend into widely consumed products like beer.

The researchers urge:

Brewers to consider upgrading water filtration systems.

Regulators to set enforceable standards and fund infrastructure upgrades.

Consumers to become more aware of where their beverages — and their water — come from.

The study was supported by an internal research grant from RTI International, and represents one of the first to connect PFAS contamination in drinking water directly to retail beer in the United States.