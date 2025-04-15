Not just a topping: Sauerkraut may play a bigger role in gut health

Key takeaways:

Fermented cabbage shown to support intestinal cell health, unlike raw cabbage

Study found no difference in benefits between homemade and store-bought sauerkraut

Researchers link gut-protective metabolites in sauerkraut to long-term digestive resilience

A new study from the University of California, Davis suggests that sauerkraut — the humble, tangy cabbage often served as a hot dog topping — may be a secret weapon for gut health.

The research, published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, found that fermented cabbage helps protect intestinal cells from inflammation-related damage, offering potential long-term benefits for digestive resilience and overall wellness.

“A little bit of sauerkraut could go a long way,” said Professor Maria Marco, co-author of the study and faculty member in UC Davis’ Department of Food Science and Technology, in a news release. “We should be thinking about including these fermented foods in our regular diets and not just as a side on our hot dogs.”

Fermentation unlocks nutritional potential

Led by Marco and postdoctoral researcher Lei Wei, the UC Davis team compared raw cabbage, lab-fermented sauerkraut, store-bought sauerkraut, and leftover brine from fermentation to assess their impact on intestinal cell health.

Their findings? Only the sauerkraut — not the raw cabbage or brine — significantly helped maintain the integrity of gut cells in lab conditions. Furthermore, both store-bought and homemade sauerkraut offered comparable health benefits, making it easier for consumers to add gut-friendly foods to their diet.

“It doesn’t matter if we make sauerkraut at home or buy it from the store,” Marco said. “Both kinds seemed to protect gut function.”

What’s in sauerkraut that makes it work?

Using chemical analysis, researchers discovered that fermentation transforms cabbage, creating hundreds of beneficial metabolites, including lactic acid, amino acids, and plant-based compounds associated with gut health. Many of these are similar to those produced by the gut microbiome, reinforcing the link between sauerkraut and digestive support.

Now, the team is working to identify which of these metabolites have the strongest protective effects, with plans to move into human trials to confirm the results outside of the lab.

A small serving with big potential

While fermented foods like kimchi, yogurt, and sauerkraut are already praised for their probiotic content, this study adds new weight to their role in promoting digestive resilience and reducing inflammation.

“Along with eating more fiber and fresh fruits and vegetables, even a regular serving of sauerkraut could help us in the long run,” Marco said.

The study was funded by the California Department of Food and Agriculture and a Jastro Shields Graduate Research Award from UC Davis.

With mounting evidence of the gut’s role in overall health, this research suggests that incorporating sauerkraut into daily meals may be a simple and delicious step toward better wellness.

Read the complete study here.

