Ozempic’s hidden benefit: A possible stroke shield

Ozempic users who suffer strokes appear to have much lower death rates and better long-term survival.

Evidence points to a possible reduction in overall stroke risk among those taking Ozempic.

GLP-1 drugs may also help prevent complications — and support recovery — after brain bleeds and strokes.

Ozempic (semaglutide) has made headlines over the last few years as a popular type 2 diabetes and weight loss medication— thanks to its role as a GLP-1 inhibitor.

However, recent findings presented at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery’s 22nd Annual Meeting suggest it might be doing something unexpected: protecting your brain.

Three new studies explored whether GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic could help reduce stroke deaths, ease recovery from brain injuries, or even help prevent strokes in the first place.

The three studies

First study (University of Wisconsin–Madison + global data):

Researchers dove into two sets of real-world data: one from UW–Madison’s medical center and another from a global health collaborative. They compared outcomes for people who had experienced an acute ischemic stroke — those taking Ozempic versus those who weren’t.

Second study (UW–Madison’s emergency department dataset):

This team sifted through nationwide emergency department records, flagging individuals likely on Ozempic. Their goal? To see if those showing up with stroke symptoms were less likely to have had a stroke in the first place.

Third study (University of Texas Medical Branch):

Researchers investigated patients who had suffered brain hemorrhages — whether spontaneous or due to aneurysm rupture — or strokes. They used propensity-matched cohorts and tracked outcomes out to one or two years, checking for things like cognitive problems, seizures, repeat bleeds, and death.

The results

Study one: In the global dataset, only 5.26% of Ozempic users died from their strokes, versus 21.61% of non-users. Long-term survival was also higher — 77.5% for Ozempic users vs. 30.95% for others. The UW cohort mirrored this trend (5.26% vs. 26.57% death rate).

Study two: There was a notable association linking likely Ozempic users with reduced odds of having a stroke at all. Still, researchers emphasized the need for pharmacy data to confirm the relationship more precisely.

Study three: Use of GLP-1 inhibitors was connected to lower risks of cognitive problems, seizures, further brain hemorrhages, and death following hemorrhagic strokes or ischemic events.

"This research could introduce a new perspective to the discussion of preventing and mitigating the devastating effects of stroke and related brain injuries," researcher Matias Costa, MD, from the Neurosurgery Department at the University of Texas Medical Branch and author of the third study, said in a news release.