Pet Food Recalls and Warnings

TFP Nutrition of Nacogdoches, Texas, is recalling Retriever All Life Stages Mini Chunk Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food.
The product may be contaminated with Salmonella.
Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.
Dogs with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.
No dog or human illness has been reported to date.
The recalled product, which comes in 50 lb bags with “3277 TFP” or “3278 TFP”and the “best by” date 10/24 on the second line of the date code, was sold in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.
What to do
Customers who purchased the recalled product and would like a replacement product or refund, may contact TFP Nutrition toll-free at (800) 330-3048, Monday through Sunday, 8 am – 5 pm (CST) or online at tfpnutrition.com/recall.