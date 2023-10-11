Write a review
  2. News
  3. Health News

Pet Food Recalls and Warnings

Health News

Mid America Pet Food recalls Victor beef meal & rice dog food

Mid America Pet Food recalls Victor beef meal & rice dog food

Featured Health News photo

Mid America Pet Food of Mount Pleasant, Texas, is recalling three lots of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula.

The products may be contaminated with Salmonella.

No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

A list of the affected lot numbers may be found here.

The recalled products were shipped to various distributors and retailers throughout the U.S.

Customers should not feed the recalled products to pets or any other animal, destroy...

Read article
Featured Health News photo

Latest Articles

  1. FDA proposes removing popular decongestant found in cold meds
  2. California seizes more than $1 million in flavored tobacco but faces an uphill battle
  3. Americans consume 80 pounds of sugar each year
  4. Cases of flesh-eating bacteria are on the rise in Florida after back-to-back hurricanes
  5. Some hospitals are delaying surgeries to cope with IV fluid shortage

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Pet Food Recalls and Warnings delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest
    Article Image

    TFP Nutrition recalls Retriever All Life Recipe Dry Dog Food

    The product may be contaminated with Salmonella

    TFP Nutrition of Nacogdoches, Texas, is recalling Retriever All Life Stages Mini Chunk Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food.

    The product may be contaminated with Salmonella.

    Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

    Dogs with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

    No dog or human illness has been reported to date.

    The recalled product, which comes in 50 lb bags with “3277 TFP” or “3278 TFP”and the “best by” date 10/24 on the second line of the date code, was sold in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product and would like a replacement product or refund, may contact TFP Nutrition toll-free at (800) 330-3048, Monday through Sunday, 8 am – 5 pm (CST) or online at tfpnutrition.com/recall.

    TFP Nutrition of Nacogdoches, Texas, is recalling Retriever All Life Stages Mini Chunk Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food.The product may be contaminated with...

    Article Image

    Mid America Pet Food recalls Victor Super Premium Dog Food

    The product may be contaminated with Salmonella

    Mid America Pet Food of Mount Pleasant, Texas, is recalling one lot of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus.

    The product may be contaminated with Salmonella. Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting.

    No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

    The recalled product, which consists of 644 cases sold in 5-lb bags with lot code 1000016385 on the back of the bag and Best By Date 4/30/2024, was shipped to various distributors and retailers nationwide.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should not feed it to pets or any other animals, but destroy it in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access, and wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers.

    Consumers with questions may contact Mid America Pet Food at (888) 428-7544 from 8 AM to 5 PM (CT) Monday through Friday or by email at info@mapf.com.

    Mid America Pet Food of Mount Pleasant, Texas, is recalling one lot of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus.The product may be contaminated with...

    Article Image

    Stormberg Foods recalls chicken strips and chicken crisps for dogs

    The products may be contaminated with salmonella

    Stormberg Foods is recalling various sizes and batches of Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat.

    The products may be contaminated with salmonella. No illnesses have been reported to date.

    A list of the recalled products, packaged in branded plastic bags and sold nationwide in retail stores and online, may be found here.

    Coding information can be found on the back of each package to the left or right of the UPC code.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products and/or have pets who have become ill should notify the company by email at stormbergship@gmail.com immediately with all product information to receive return or proper disposal information.

    Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (919) 947-6011 Monday through Saturday from 3:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (EST) or by the email address listed above.

    Stormberg Foods is recalling various sizes and batches of Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat...

    Article Image

    Primal Pet Foods recalls raw frozen beef patties

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Primal Pet Foods is recalling a single lot (66 cases) of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula.

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. There have been no complaints or reports of illness in pets or humans.

    The recalled product, which comes in flexible packaging, lot #W10068709 with a best by date of 05/22/23, was sold from the freezer at select pet stores in Maryland, Georgia, Texas, and British Columbia in late April 2022.

    The lot number and best by date are on the lower third of the back of the package.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should stop feeding it to their dogs and dispose of it immediately.

    Consumers with questions may contact Primal Pet Foods online or by phone at (800) 742-1312 Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. (PST) for more information.

    Primal Pet Foods is recalling a single lot (66 cases) of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula.The product may be contaminated with Listeria...

    Article Image

    Freshpet recalls Freshpet Select Fresh from the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe

    The product may be contaminated with salmonella

    Freshpet is recalling a single lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe.

    The product may be contaminated with salmonella.

    There have been no reports of illnesses, injuries, or adverse reactions to date.

    The recalled product -- which comes in a 4.5 lb. bag with UPC code 627975011673 and a Sell by Date of 10/29/22 -- may have been sold at some Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia, as well as in certain Target stores and other select retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia.

    What to do

    Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions may contact the firm at (800) 285-0563 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (EDT) and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (EDT).

    Freshpet is recalling a single lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe.The product may be contaminated with salmonella...

    Article Image

    Woody’s Pet Food Deli recalls Raw Cornish Hen pet food

    The product may be contaminated with salmonella

    Woody’s Pet Food Deli of Minneapolis, Minn., is recalling Raw Cornish Hen pet food “With Supplements” sticker.

    The product may be contaminated with salmonella.

    A list of the products, sold in the company’s retail stores in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and Woodbury, Minnesota, may be found here.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should discontinue using it and return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the firm's stores Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. (CST) at (612) 208-0335 (Minneapolis), (651) 493-7269 (St Paul), and (651) 340-8678 (Woodbury).

    Woody’s Pet Food Deli of Minneapolis, Minn., is recalling Raw Cornish Hen pet food “With Supplements” sticker.The product may be contaminated with salm...

    Article Image

    Tuffy’s Pet Foods recall Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food

    The product may contain elevated levels of Vitamin D

    Tuffy's Pet Foods is recalling approximately 1,600 cases of Pure Vita Salmon Entree Dog Food.

    The product may contain elevated levels of Vitamin D, which can cause adverse reactions in dogs of all sizes, including symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss.

    There are no reports of illness or injury to date.

    The recalled product -- which comes in a 12.5-oz. TetraPak carton with a lot number between 0629101N1 and 0901101N1 and UPC 0 73893 96202 1 -- has “best by dates” of June 9, 2023, and September 1, 2023. It was shipped to distributors and retail stores within the U.S.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should stop feeding it to their pets immediately and return it to their retailer for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact Tuffy’s Pet Foods at (800) 525-9155 Monday – Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm (CT), or by email at tufcustservice@klnfamilybrands.com.

    Tuffy's Pet Foods is recalling approximately 1,600 cases of Pure Vita Salmon Entree Dog Food.The product may contain elevated levels of Vitamin D, whic...

    Article Image

    Fromm Family Foods recalls Four Star Shredded Entrée dog food

    The products may have elevated levels of Vitamin D

    Fromm Family Foods is recalling approximately 5,500 cases of Fromm Shredded Entrée dog food.

    The products may have elevated levels of Vitamin D, which can cause vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. There are no reports of illness or injury to date

    A list of the recalled products, packaged in 12-oz. cans with a Best By Date of 08/2024 and sold at neighborhood pet stores nationwide, may be found here.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should stop feeding them to their dogs and return them to their retailer.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at (800) 325-6331 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am --5:00 pm (CT), or by email at info@frommfamily.com.

    Fromm Family Foods is recalling approximately 5,500 cases of Fromm Shredded Entrée dog food.The products may have elevated levels of Vitamin D, which c...

    Article Image

    Top Quality Dog Food recalls Beef HVM

    The product may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria Monocytogenes

    Top Quality Dog Food of Hyattsville, Md., is recalling 1-lb. packages Beef HVM.

    The product may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria Monocytogenes.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The recalled product, lot #071521, was distributed in Washington, D.C., Maryland. Virginia, Delaware Massachusetts, Connecticut and South Carolina, and sold through mail order and direct delivery from July 21, 2021, through August 2, 2021.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should discard it immediately, or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (240) 802-6601 Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM (EST) or by email at customerservice@topqualitydogfood.com

    Top Quality Dog Food of Hyattsville, Md., is recalling 1-lb. packages Beef HVM. The product may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria Monocytogen...

    Article Image

    Wet Noses recalls Simply Nourish brand frozen dog food

    The products contain elevated levels of Vitamin D

    Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company of Monroe, Wash., is recalling approximately 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food.

    The products contain elevated levels of Vitamin D, which could induce symptoms including vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    A list of the recalled products, packaged in 2-lb and 4.5-lb packages across specific date ranges, and sold at select PetSmart stores nationwide, may be found here.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should stop feeding them to their dogs, and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at (866) 938-6673 Monday – Friday, from 8 am – 4:30 pm (PST).

    Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company of Monroe, Wash., is recalling approximately 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food. The products contain...

    Article Image

    Sunshine Mills dog food products recalled over potentially harmful mold issue

    The FDA says multiple brands could have ‘potentially elevated’ levels of Aflatoxin

    Pet food maker Sunshine Mills has voluntarily recalled some of its dog food products because of “potentially elevated” levels of Aflatoxin -- a byproduct of mold that could be harmful to pets if consumed in large quantities. 

    In a recall alert, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the affected products were sold at stores across the U.S. under the company’s brands of Triumph, Evolve, Wild Harvest, Nurture Farms, Pure Being, and Elm. 

    A list of affected products can be viewed here. All of the products have a "best if used by date" of Feb. 11, 2022. 

    Discontinue use immediately

    The FDA describes Aflatoxin as “a naturally occurring by-product from the growth of Aspergillus flavus” that can grow on pet food ingredients such as corn, peanuts, and other grains. The agency said levels of Aflatoxin “above the acceptable limit” were detected in the products being recalled.

    No illnesses linked to the products have been reported. The company said it initiated the recall as a “precautionary measure.” 

    Pets who have recently consumed any of the products should be monitored for symptoms that include sluggishness or lethargy, reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, and diarrhea.

    “Pets that have consumed any of the recalled products and exhibit symptoms of illness including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian,” Sunshine Mills said. 

    Consumers who have purchased the products are advised to stop feeding them to pets and to return unused portions to the place of purchase for full refund. Sunshine Mills says customers with questions can contact their customer service center at 800-705-2111 or email questions to customer.service@sunshinemills.com.

    Pet food maker Sunshine Mills has voluntarily recalled some of its dog food products because of “potentially elevated” levels of Aflatoxin -- a byproduct o...

    Article Image

    Freshpet Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food recalled

    The product may be contaminated with Salmonella

    Freshpet is recalling a single lot of Freshpet Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food.

    The product may be contaminated with Salmonella.

    There are no reports of illness, injury, or adverse reaction to date.

    The recalled product, which comes in1-lb bags with Sell by Date 10/30/2021, lot code 1421FBP0101, and UPC 627975012939, was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets from June 7 – 10, 2021.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should stop feeding it to their dogs and discard it.

    Consumers desiring a refund may do so online at http://freshpet.co/ssdb21.

    Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (866) 789-3737, Monday through Friday, 9 am – 9 pm (EDT) and Saturday & Sunday 9 am – 1 pm (EDT) or at www.freshpet.com.

    Freshpet is recalling a single lot of Freshpet Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food. The product may be contaminated with Salmonella. ...

    Article Image

    Sunshine Mills recalls Sportsman’s Pride, Sprout, Intimidator and FRM Gold Select dog food

    The products may be contaminated with Salmonella

    Sunshine Mills is recalling Sportsman’s Pride, Sprout Sporting, Intimidator, FRM Gold Select dog food.

    The products may be contaminated with Salmonella.

    No illnesses, injuries or complaints have been reported to date.

    A list of the recalled products, with best buy date and lot code on the back of each package, may be found here.

    The recalled products were sold in retail stores and online.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should discontinue using them and return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills at (800) 705-2111 from 7AM to 4PM (CT), Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.

    Sunshine Mills is recalling Sportsman’s Pride, Sprout Sporting, Intimidator, FRM Gold Select dog food.The products may be contaminated with Salmonella....

    Article Image

    Natural Balance Pet Foods recalls dry cat food

    The product may be contaminated with Salmonella

    Natural Balance Pet Foods of San Diego, Calif., is recalling Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food.

    The product may be contaminated with Salmonella.

    No customer complaints or illnesses have been reported to date.

    The following product, sold in retail stores nationwide and online, is being recalled:

    • 5-lb bag, Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food, UPC code 2363300233, lot code 1008080 06:42N811202:20 and “Best if Used by Date 10-Mar-2022.
    • 10-lb bag, Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food, UPC code 2363300235, lot code 1008080 06:42N811202:20 and “Best if Used by Date 10-Mar-2022.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should stop feeding it to their cats and discard immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Return information may be found on the back panel of each bag.

    Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (833)558-0908, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (PST), or online at www.naturalbalanceinc.com/contact-us.

    Natural Balance Pet Foods of San Diego, Calif., is recalling Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food. T...

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.