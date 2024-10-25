Onion supplier is the focus of McDonald’s E. coli probe

Investigators for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are looking closely at McDonald’s food and ingredient suppliers and one company is getting special attention.

Distributor U.S. Foods said Taylor Farms has issued a recall of four raw onion products “out of an abundance of caution.” Early speculation centered on onion slices as the possible source of an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders.

Quarter Pounders have been removed from the McDonald’s menu in 10 states after one person died and 49 others got food poisoning. Health authorities in those states are concerned because E. Coli symptoms can appear several weeks after exposure.

McDonald's said it believes the onions from Taylor farms are the source of the outbreak.

The U.S. Foods notice urged its restaurant customers not to use any onions from Taylor Farms and to safely dispose of any they have on hand.

An FDA spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that the agency is investigating Taylor Farms, but pointed out, “We’re looking at all possible sources.”

Other restaurant chains in the affected states, such as Taco Bell, have removed onions for all food items for the time being, until it can be confirmed where the contamination came from. Health officials say there have been no reported E. Coli illnesses linked to food from other restaurants.

About E. coli

E. coli stands for Escherichia coli, which is a type of bacteria commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals.

Here's a breakdown of E. coli:

Types

Harmless E. coli: These strains live in our intestines and help with digestion.

Pathogenic E. coli: These strains can cause various illnesses, including:

Diarrhea: This can range from mild and watery to severe and bloody.

Urinary tract infections (UTIs): E. coli is a common cause of UTIs.

Respiratory illness: E. coli can sometimes cause pneumonia or other respiratory infections.

Other illnesses: In rare cases, E. coli can cause more serious conditions like kidney failure or meningitis.

The strain of E. coli in the current outbreak, called O157:H7, is a nasty one. It produces a powerful toxin that can damage the lining of the small intestine.