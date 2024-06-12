FDA reports recalls of 28 drinks over chemical exposure

Consumers may want to be more decisive when purchasing or ordering their favorite drinks.

So far in 2024, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reported the recall of 28 drinks because they contain harmful chemicals, drugs, or bacteria that are all detrimental to consumers’ health and wellness. Just four of the drinks on the list didn’t fall into this category.

What’s been recalled?

Here is the full list of drinks that are under scrutiny by the FDA:

Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale

Mug Root Beer

Martinelli’s Apple Juice

Fiji Water

Charles Boggini’s Flavoring Base, Pink Lemonade, Yellow Lemonade, and Yellow Lemonade X

The Widemann Company’s Tapee Tea

Rise Brewing Organic’s Original and Vanilla Oat Milk

Nordic Naturals Baby’s Vitamin D3 Liquid

Barsotti Organic Carrot Juice

Trader Joe’s 100% Organic Carrot Juice

Powerade Zero Mixed Berry and Fruit Punch

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water

Enfamil Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder

House of Coffee beans bags

Longreen Reishi Coffee and Cordyceps coffee

Xlim Express Coffee

Yogi Echinacea Immune Support Tea

Sammy’s Milk Goat Milk Toddler Formula

Crecelac Powdered Goat Milk Infant Formula

Mt. Capra Goat Milk Formula Recipe Kit

What are the health risks?

All of the drinks that have been recalled so far this year all come with different warnings.

For instance, a few of the drinks were marketed as having no sugar, while they did indeed contain full sugar. This was the case for Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale.

Conversely, Mug Root Beer had the opposite problem – it filled cans that were labeled as the regular version of its soda with the sugar-free version. These kinds of mixups can have detrimental effects for consumers who need to be extra careful about their sugar intake.

However, other beverages posed much greater risks to consumers’ health. Martinelli’s apple juice was recalled because it contained large traces of arsenic – a metal that’s often used in pesticides. The health risks associated with arsenic exposure include a higher risk of several types of cancer, a weakened immune system, high blood pressure, heart disease, and more.

Several drinks contained different food dyes – Red 40 and Yellow 5 – that can increase the risk of cancer when consumed long-term.

Fiji Water, a drink that most consumers likely don’t anticipate to be harmful to their health, was recalled for containing manganese and three different kinds of bacteria.

The risks of infant formula

Infant formula has also been getting a lot of attention so far this year. Several different brands of formula have been recalled – some for not meeting the FDA’s guidelines for infant formula and others for containing toxic chemicals that can be harmful for infants.

Enfamil’s Nutramigen formula powder was recalled earlier this year after it was reported to be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria that can cause meningitis or sepsis.

Consumers can stay up-to-date on any food and drinks the FDA is recalling throughout the year here.