Do foodborne illness outbreaks mean that food safety is getting worse?

America’s food supply chain has been in the news lately, and not in a good way. This summer’s massive Boar’s Head deli meat recall for listeria contamination created the most concern after at least 10 people died.

The E. Coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders is the latest cause of concern, resulting in the burger being pulled from the menu in 10 states. There have been other, smaller food contamination recalls this year. However, Robert Khachatryan, the CEO and founder of Freight Right Global Logistics, doesn’t think it means the food supply is in greater danger than in the past.

“The reality is that enhanced detection and reporting technologies make these incidents more visible,” Khachatryan told ConsumerAffairs.

“The CDC reports that the United States experiences 48 million cases of foodborne illness annually, leading to around 3,000 deaths. Improvements in food safety monitoring and the rapid spread of information through social media amplify awareness of these outbreaks, but the actual number of incidents may not have increased significantly compared to the past.”

But companies like McDonald’s may be vulnerable

That said, food companies that work on a massive scale may be especially vulnerable. McDonald’s and other large fast-food chains rely on extensive, global supply chains that can increase exposure to contamination risks.

“For instance, sourcing from multiple suppliers across different regions raises the likelihood of contamination,” Khachatryan said. “A study by the World Health Organization (WHO) found that food contamination can affect up to 10% of the global food supply annually, underscoring the risks inherent in large, multi-layered supply chains.”

Khachatryan says centralized processing facilities are common for fast-food giants, and while this model helps with cost efficiency, it also means that a single contamination event can affect thousands of locations.

Just In Time inventory systems, used by McDonald’s and other large scale operations, cut storage costs but may leave less time for inspections.