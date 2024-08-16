Men's risk of cancer-related death predicted to surge over 90% by 2050

A new study recently published in the journal Cancer is exploring the projected risk of cancer-related deaths in the coming years.

The researchers learned that men’s risk of mortality due to cancer is expected to soar over 90% by the year 2050.

“Men often put their health on the back burner, but the findings of this study are a stark reminder that taking proactive steps now can make all the difference,” said researcher B. Lee Green, Ph.D.

What are the risks?

For the study, researchers analyzed data from the Global Cancer Observatory, which collected information on over 30 types of cancer in nearly 200 countries. The team used the numbers from 2022 and estimated population totals to predict what the figures will look like by 2050.

In 2022, there were approximately 10.3 million cancer cases, and 5.4 million cancer deaths, among men around the world. Men over the age of 65 were at the highest risk of cancer-related death.

However, over the next 25 years, those figures are expected to skyrocket. The researchers project that there will be around 19 million cancer cases and 10.5 million cancer-related deaths among men globally. This means the risk of a cancer diagnosis will be up 85% and the risk of cancer-related death will be up 93%.

Why are there disparities between men and women?

The researchers explained that one factor that increases men’s risk of cancer and cancer-related death is the lack of male-specific cancer screenings. While breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings for women are well adopted, the same doesn’t exist for men.

They also explained that there are several legislative and public health efforts that can be put into place to improve consumers’ access to care.

“Enhancing health infrastructure, access, and quality through a coordinated, multisectoral approach and national and international collaboration is essential to improve current cancer outcomes in men and prepare for the anticipated rise in cancer burden by 2050,” the researchers wrote.

“Ensuring a competent and adequate health workforce at the global level is important in reducing cancer disparities.”

Some of the other factors that contribute to both higher incidences of cancer and a higher risk of cancer-related deaths include poor health care systems, financial barriers, participation in cancer prevention activities, aging populations, and lower investment in cancer research and prevention, among other things.

“Improving access to cancer prevention and care options and further targeted research to discover intervention options, including affordable and acceptable prevention, screening, diagnosis, and treatment options, could improve cancer outcomes among older men and for rare cancer types,” the researchers wrote.