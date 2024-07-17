Feds go after companies selling snacks laced with THC

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are going after companies they say are intentionally deceiving consumers – and illegally selling snacks that have delta-8 THC.

In its latest efforts, the agencies are targeting six new companies that are deploying old tricks: selling snacks that look like popular name brands, but contain delta-8 THC. Not only does this violate the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, but officials are concerned about consumers – and children – unknowingly purchasing and eating snacks that contain THC.

“Inadequate or confusing labeling can result in children or unsuspecting adults consuming products with strong resemblance to popular snacks and candies that contain delta-8 THC without realizing it,” said Namandjé Bumpus, FDA's principal deputy commissioner.

“As accidental ingestion and/or overconsumption of delta-8 THC-containing products could pose considerable health risks, the companies who sell these illegal products are demonstrating complete neglect for consumer safety. The FDA will continue to work to safeguard the health and safety of U.S. consumers by monitoring the marketplace and taking action when companies sell products that present a threat to public health.”

Who’s on the chopping block?

Five companies have received warning letters from the FDA and FTC, including: Hippy Mood, Earthly Hemps, Shamrockshrooms.com, Mary Janes Bakery Co. LLC, and Life Leaf Medical CBD Center.

One of the biggest concerns is that these companies are using copycat imaging and logos on their snacks, which make it easy for consumers to confuse them with other popular snacks. Their packages of chips, cookies, gummies, and other snacks resemble some of the big-name snack brands on store shelves.

Some of these items include:

Trips Ahoy! (Hippy Mood) – Chocolate chip cookie with THC that looks like a traditional Chips Ahoy package.

Slushers (Earthly Hemps) – Gummy fruit snacks that resemble the Gushers packaging.

Infused Sour Slizzles (Mary Jane’s Bakery Co. LLC) – Sour candies that look like sour Skittles.

Double Stuff Stoneo (Life Lead Medical CBD Center) – Copy-cat double-stuff Oreos.

“Companies that market and sell edible THC products that are easily mistaken for snacks and candy are not only acting illegally, but they are also putting the health of young children at risk,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Those that prioritize profits in front of children’s safety are at serious risk of legal action.”