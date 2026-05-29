FDA warns consumers to stop using recalled Better Weather Fix Elixir supplements

XD Investments LLC is recalling about 448 boxes of Better Weather Fix Elixir dietary supplements after FDA testing found undeclared mitragynine and mitragynine pseudoindoxyl, compounds associated with kratom.

The recalled products were sold online between November 2025 and March 2026 and include all lots, flavors, and variations of Better Weather Fix Elixir.

Consumers are urged to stop using the products immediately because the substances can cause serious health effects, including respiratory depression, addiction, and withdrawal symptoms.

A Houston-based company is recalling hundreds of boxes of its Better Weather Fix Elixir dietary supplements after federal regulators found the products contained undeclared kratom-related compounds that may pose serious health risks.

XD Investments LLC announced a recall of approximately 448 boxes of Better Weather Fix Elixir products, including all flavors and variations, after U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing detected mitragynine and mitragynine pseudoindoxyl in the supplements. Neither substance was declared on product labeling.

Serious effects

Mitragynine is the primary active compound in kratom, while mitragynine pseudoindoxyl is considered a more potent derivative. According to the FDA, the compounds can cause nausea, vomiting, rapid heart rate, palpitations, hallucinations, sedation, anxiety, and loss of consciousness. The agency also warned that the substances can suppress breathing and may lead to addiction and severe opioid-like withdrawal symptoms.

The recalled products were sold online through xdeor.com and maxensupplements.com between Nov. 9, 2025, and March 28, 2026. They were marketed in display boxes labeled “Better Weather Fix Elixir” and “Better Weather Fix Elixir Berry.”

What to do

XD Investments said it stopped distributing and selling the products on April 1 and removed remaining inventory from the market. The company reported that it has not received any adverse event reports related to the recalled supplements.

Consumers who purchased the products should stop using them immediately and either dispose of them or contact the company for refund information. Individuals who experience adverse reactions are advised to seek medical attention.

The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the FDA. Consumers with questions can contact XD Investments LLC at info@xdeor.com.