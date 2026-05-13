What you need to know about the Andes hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship

The Andes strain of hantavirus is the only known hantavirus capable of spreading from person to person, making it far more alarming to public health officials than typical rodent-borne hantaviruses.

An outbreak aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius has been linked to at least 11 confirmed or probable cases and three deaths across multiple countries.

Health authorities say the overall public risk remains low, but the long incubation period and international travel involved in the outbreak have triggered a global tracing and quarantine effort.

An outbreak of the rare Andes strain of hantavirus aboard an expedition cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean has prompted an international public health response, with officials racing to track passengers scattered across more than 20 countries.

The outbreak, centered on the Dutch-flagged vessel MV Hondius, has already been linked to multiple deaths and several confirmed infections. What makes the situation especially concerning is that the virus involved — Andes hantavirus — is the only known hantavirus capable of spreading directly between humans.

Health agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have all issued alerts or launched monitoring efforts tied to the incident.

What is Andes hantavirus?

Hantaviruses are a family of viruses typically spread to humans through contact with infected rodents, especially exposure to rodent urine, saliva, or droppings. In the Americas, hantavirus infections can cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), a severe respiratory illness that can rapidly progress to respiratory failure.

Most hantavirus strains are not known to spread between people. Andes hantavirus — first identified in Argentina in the 1990s — is the exception. Researchers have documented limited person-to-person transmission in previous outbreaks in South America, generally involving close and prolonged contact with infected individuals.

According to the CDC, transmission typically requires exposure to respiratory secretions or other bodily fluids from someone who is already symptomatic.

Symptoms can initially resemble the flu, including fever, fatigue, muscle aches, nausea, and vomiting. In severe cases, patients develop pneumonia-like symptoms and acute respiratory distress. The fatality rate for serious hantavirus pulmonary syndrome cases is estimated at roughly 38%.

There is currently no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for the disease.

Why the cruise ship outbreak is worrisome

The outbreak aboard the MV Hondius is unusual for several reasons.

First, cruise ships provide the kind of close, prolonged contact that could facilitate the limited human-to-human spread associated with Andes hantavirus. Passengers often share dining spaces, cabins, tours, and ventilation systems for days or weeks at a time.

Second, the ship carried passengers and crew from 23 countries, greatly complicating efforts to trace potential exposures after some travelers disembarked before the outbreak was recognized.

WHO officials say symptoms among infected passengers developed between early and late April, but hantavirus was not confirmed until early May.

That delay matters because Andes hantavirus has a long incubation period — anywhere from four days to six weeks, and in some cases longer.

As a result, health authorities are now monitoring travelers across multiple continents for signs of illness. Some passengers have been transferred to specialized quarantine or biocontainment facilities in the United States and Europe.

The outbreak has also triggered concern because investigators have not found clear evidence of rodents aboard the ship, raising questions about whether at least some transmission occurred between people rather than directly from infected animals.

What it’s not

Despite widespread attention and comparisons on social media, infectious disease experts stress that Andes hantavirus is far less transmissible than COVID-19.

WHO officials and epidemiologists note that the virus does not appear to spread easily through casual contact or airborne transmission in the same way the coronavirus does. Instead, transmission generally requires sustained close interaction.

Public health agencies currently assess the broader risk to the general population as low.