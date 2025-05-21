Only one in four sunscreen products meet environmental group’s standards

Many sunscreens contain chemical filters like oxybenzone and octinoxate, which have been associated with hormone disruption and other health issues.

Despite their popularity, spray sunscreens pose inhalation risks and have been found to contain contaminants like benzene, a known carcinogen.

Approximately 36% of sunscreens include undisclosed fragrance blends, potentially exposing users to allergens and hormone-disrupting chemicals.

With the unofficial start of summer just ahead, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) has released its 2025 Guide to Sunscreens, evaluating over 2,200 SPF products. Alarmingly, only about 25% of these products meet EWG's criteria for adequate sun protection and avoid ingredients linked to known health harms.

To assist consumers in making safer choices, EWG highlights products that have earned the EWG Verified mark. These sunscreens meet strict standards for ingredient safety and transparency, offering broad-spectrum protection without harmful additives.

Consumer Recommendations

Choose mineral-based sunscreens: Opt for products containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, which are considered safer alternatives to chemical filters.

Avoid spray sunscreens: Due to inhalation risks and potential contaminants, it's advisable to use lotion-based sunscreens.

Check for fragrance-free options: Selecting fragrance-free products can reduce exposure to potential allergens and hormone disruptors.

For a comprehensive list of recommended sunscreens and to learn more about the EWG Verified® program, visit EWG's 2025 Guide to Sunscreens.