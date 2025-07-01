How to avoid the craze of ultra-processed foods

Ultra-processed foods are linked to serious health risks like heart disease, obesity, and gut issues, according to experts.

Simple tools like USDA’s MyPlate and meal planning can help you make healthier food choices without overspending.

Smart shopping and meal prep strategies can save money, reduce impulse buys, and make sticking to a healthy diet easier.

The health risks associated with ultra-processed foods have been documented in recent studies, and some legislators are taking action to remove them entirely to protect consumers’ health.

ConsumerAffairs interviewed Joel Ramdial, instructor and program director of Nutrition in the Department of Allied Health, Kinesiology and Sport Sciences at Southeast Missouri State University, to break down everything related to ultra-processed foods: what they are, what the risks are, how to make better food choices, staying on budget, and more.

What are ultra-processed foods?

Ramdial explained that while no formal definition of ultra-processed foods is used in the U.S., many experts use the Nova Classification system.

Developed by the Center for Epidemiological Studies in Health and Nutrition from the School of Public Health at the University of São Paulo, this system defines four levels of processed foods that range from unprocessed/minimally processed up to ultra-processed.

“In this system, ultra-processed foods include soft drinks, packaged foods and snacks, frozen dinners, soy products, ready to eat cereal, etc. that were commercially prepared,” he explained. “These foods contain other processed ingredients and additives.

“For example, dry chickpeas would be level 1 unprocessed, pre-made chickpea flour or ground chickpeas would be level 2 processed ingredients, canned chickpeas would be level 3 processed, and packaged chips or pasta made from chickpeas would be level 4 ultra-processed.”

The health risks

Ultra-processed foods are often convenient and cheaper, though there are a number of health risks that come along with them.

Recent studies have shown that these foods can increase the risk of:

All-cause mortality

Obesity

Chronic disease (e.g. heart disease, type 2 diabetes, etc.)

Gut health problems

Cardiovascular disease

Making better food choices

To make better food choices, Ramdial encourages consumers to take advantage of the MyPlate tool that’s available from the USDA.

“Start with a simple meal plan designed to help meet the MyPlate food group recommendations and then build off that momentum,” he said. “Getting a food group-based plan structure is easier than most think. You can go to the website, enter your variables, and Myplate will generate a food group-based plan. This site even gives examples of foods and servings to help you build the plan.

“From there, the next step is to create a more specific meal plan and shopping list that includes foods and ingredients that provide the food group recommendations in the MyPlate plan. By just consuming the recommended amounts of calories and food group servings, consumers will be off to a great start and on the right track.”

Staying budget-friendly

While many consumers might think they’re priced out of fresh foods, Ramdial says that creating a meal plan – and sticking to it – can also help consumers stick to their budgets.

“This meal planning strategy will also help with budgeting because it leads to developing a plan and a grocery list of items needed to make the recipes,” he said. “Sticking to a grocery list like this is key to saving money while shopping. Going off the list results in spending more money than you planned, and frequently leads to making impulse buys that are likely to be less healthy.”

The benefits of meal prep

Meal prepping can also be a good way for consumers to save money and maintain healthy food choices.

“A great approach is to use batch cooking and meal prep strategies, so that you make more than you need and freeze the extra servings for later use,” Ramdial said.

“You can also portion out some of those extra servings into food-safe containers to have convenient meals that you can bring to work for lunch. Preparing in batches and meal prepping like this allows you to be more efficient, because you only go through the preparation steps once, but get to eat the meal more than once. These types of strategies can help save time and money, while preparing healthier meals.”

Shopping better

To further set yourself up for success, Ramdial encourages consumers to take steps to ensure your trip to the grocery store is as productive – and not impulsive – as possible.

“I like to recommend consumers shop when they are in a healthy state of mind,” he said. “Go shopping when you are rested, not stressed, have eaten something healthy, have worked out in the day, etc.

“These can all help a shopper feel more motivated to stick to a list of healthy grocery items and to avoid the impulse buys that often happen when someone is hungry, stressed, or feels unmotivated.”