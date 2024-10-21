Some hospitals are delaying surgeries to cope with IV fluid shortage

U.S. hospitals continue to struggle to obtain enough intravenous (IV) fluids and many facilities have been forced to postpone scheduled surgeries. The shortage was caused by Hurricane Helene, which damaged a key production facility in North Carolina.

In response, the Biden administration has used the Defense Production Act, a wartime power, to help speed up recovery efforts. The hurricane hit Baxter International’s North Cove production site in North Carolina, which is the largest producer of IV fluids and dialysis solutions in the country.

Although Baxter has resumed distributing supplies, the production scale has been reduced, so there are still limits on how much can be ordered. Recently, the company increased order capacity to 60% of the usual amount for the most needed IV fluids.

However, in spite of these efforts, the shortage continues to be a problem. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reported multiple shortages, leading hospitals to ration supplies and some have been forced surgeries to be delayed.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory, warning that the shortage might affect patient care and require changes in how patients are treated.

More imports have been allowed

To help with the shortage, the FDA is allowing imports from five international facilities, and other U.S. companies like B Braun Medical and ICU Medical are increasing their output. However, Baxter’s North Cove facility is by far the largest producer of IV fluids, providing up to 60% used by U.S. hospitals.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is using the Defense Production Act to help Baxter get the materials needed to cleanup from the storm damage and rebuild the facility.

The law gives Baxter priority access to essential materials for cleanup and restarting production. HHS is also working with Baxter to address other issues that could slow its ramp-up of operations.

Baxter, meanwhile, has reported some progress in cleaning up its North Carolina site. A temporary rock bridge has replaced one damaged by the storm, and a second bridge is being built to allow more products and equipment to move in and out of the facility.