Feds to industry: Help us define ‘Ultra-Processed Food’

HHS, USDA, and FDA launch formal effort to create a national definition for ultra-processed foods.

Officials say a clear definition is crucial to combat chronic disease and improve public health.

Federal request seeks input from industry to guide future research, policy, and consumer awareness.

In a new push to address rising rates of chronic disease in the U.S., three federal agencies are asking the food industry to help define one of the most controversial terms in nutrition: ultra-processed food.

In a formal Request for Information (RFI) published this week, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) jointly called on food manufacturers and businesses to share input that will help create a federally recognized, uniform definition of the term.

The agencies argue that ultra-processed foods are a significant driver of America’s health crisis and that better definitions are essential for both public education and policymaking.

“Ultra-processed foods are driving our chronic disease epidemic,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “We must act boldly to eliminate the root causes of chronic illness and improve the health of our food supply. Defining ultra-processed foods with a clear, uniform standard will empower us even more to Make America Healthy Again.”

Although no regulatory action has yet been proposed, agency leaders said that a clear, science-backed definition will be the first step toward tackling overconsumption. They emphasized that approximately 70% of the U.S. packaged food supply is believed to be ultra-processed, despite the lack of a formal federal definition.

Childhood chronic disease targeted

The RFI follows the Make Our Children Healthy Again Assessment, a recent federal report that linked the prevalence of ultra-processed food to childhood chronic disease. Officials say dozens of studies have shown correlations between ultra-processed food consumption and higher risks of cardiovascular disease, cancer, obesity, diabetes, and neurological disorders.

“A unified, widely understood definition for ultra-processed foods is long overdue,” said USDA Secretary Brooke L. Rollins. “This request is another step in seeking commonsense ways to foster improved and more informed consumer choice.”

FDA Commissioner Martin Makary echoed those concerns, saying ultra-processed foods present “clear and convincing threats” to public health and that agencies must “work in lockstep” to address them.

The agencies also noted that a standard definition will help ensure consistency in research, nutrition labeling, and future policy decisions. As part of a broader effort, the FDA and National Institutes of Health are also funding new studies under the Nutrition Regulatory Science Program to further investigate the health impacts of ultra-processed foods.

The RFI is available in the Federal Register as of July 24. Comments and submissions from stakeholders are being accepted in the coming weeks.