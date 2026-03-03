Single dose of Adderall linked to significant heart effects in healthy young adults

A single 25 mg dose of Adderall can significantly raise blood pressure and heart rate in healthy young adults without a prescription, according to a Mayo Clinic study.

Researchers found the drug doubled the typical spike in heart rate when participants stood up.

The findings highlight potential cardiovascular stress linked to nonmedical use of the stimulant.

A single dose of Adderall may place unexpected strain on the cardiovascular system in healthy young adults who take the medication without a prescription, according to new research from Mayo Clinic

The study, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, examined how a 25 milligram dose of mixed amphetamine-dextroamphetamine salts affects blood pressure, heart rate and the body’s stress-response system in people without a medical reason to use the drug.

“The primary objective of our study was to investigate how a single dose of Adderall acutely affects cardiovascular hemodynamics — blood pressure and heart rate — and sympathetic activity in young adults who do not have a medical indication for the medication,” said senior author Dr. Anna Svatikova, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist.

Growing non-medical use

Adderall is commonly prescribed to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and is considered safe and effective when used under medical supervision. But researchers say nonmedical use has increased in recent years, particularly among young adults seeking improved concentration or academic performance.

“We have seen an increase in nonmedical Adderall use, but many users are unaware that it can place acute stress on the cardiovascular system,” Svatikova said.

In the study, participants with no prior exposure to Adderall experienced measurable increases in blood pressure and heart rate after taking the 25 mg dose. The drug also activated the sympathetic nervous system — often referred to as the body’s “fight-or-flight” response — which plays a central role in regulating heart function and blood vessel constriction.

One of the most striking findings occurred when participants stood up. Normally, heart rate rises modestly upon standing as the body adjusts to maintain blood flow to the brain. Before taking Adderall, the average increase in heart rate upon standing was 19 beats per minute. After taking the stimulant, that increase doubled to 38 beats per minute.

A faster heart rate

“The average heart rate increase on standing was 19 beats per minute before Adderall. After taking Adderall, that response doubled to 38 beats per minute,” said first author Dr. Kiran Somers, a resident family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin.

Researchers said the findings demonstrate that even a single, supervised dose can produce significant short-term cardiovascular effects in people who are not accustomed to the medication.

“These results demonstrate measurable, acute cardiovascular effects of Adderall used by those not regularly using Adderall prescribed for specific medical reasons,” Somers said.

The authors emphasized that their findings apply specifically to off-prescription use and short-term exposure in individuals without ADHD or other medical indications. They cautioned that the results should not be interpreted as evidence against the long-term, medically supervised use of Adderall for ADHD, where the benefits are well established.

“These findings should not be extrapolated to the long-term, supervised use of Adderall for the treatment of ADHD or other specific medical conditions, where the therapeutic benefits are well established and significant,” Svatikova said.

Still, the researchers say the study underscores the importance of understanding the potential risks associated with using prescription stimulants outside of a medical setting — particularly among young adults who may view the drugs as relatively harmless performance enhancers.