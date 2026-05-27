Why mindset matters during cancer treatment

New research found that while many cancer patients can still find moments of peace day to day, far fewer are able to picture a hopeful long-term future — a gap experts say can affect quality of life.

Emotional connection and community may play a major role in coping during cancer treatment, with patients reporting lower feelings of isolation when they have strong social support and self-care routines.

Caregivers often experience significant emotional exhaustion as they balance practical responsibilities with supporting a loved one’s mental and emotional health during treatment.



A cancer diagnosis changes life in ways that go far beyond physical health.

Along with treatments, appointments, and medical decisions, many patients also face emotional challenges that can affect how they see themselves, their relationships, and their future. While some people are still able to find small moments of joy and peace during treatment, holding onto long-term hope can become much more difficult over time.

New research from Mesothelioma.com sheds light on how mindset, emotional isolation, and self-care influence quality of life throughout the cancer journey.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Katy Moncivais, Ph.D., Medical Editor at Mesothelioma.com who explored why emotional well-being matters for both patients and caregivers, the stages of cancer that tend to feel most overwhelming, and the simple habits that may help people feel more supported and grounded during an incredibly difficult time.

The survey

Researchers surveyed cancer patients and caregivers to better understand how hope, emotional well-being, and self-care influence quality of life throughout the cancer journey.

In terms of methodology, the survey gathered responses from both cancer patients and caregivers and focused on experiences related to emotional health, resilience, self-care habits, and outlook on the future.

Participants answered questions about quality of life, emotional isolation, coping challenges, and whether they were able to maintain hope or find moments of peace during treatment and recovery.

Here’s a look at some of the key findings from the study:

87% of patients said they are still able to experience moments of peace or joy in daily life

41% could picture a meaningful future for themselves

Patients who maintained a future-focused outlook were nearly six times more likely to describe their quality of life as good compared to those who struggled to envision the future.

More than half of caregivers say they frequently felt emotionally drained while supporting a loved one through treatment.

The majority of participants identified the initial diagnosis period as the hardest stage emotionally.

The ‘hope gap’

While nearly 90% of survey respondents were able to find some peace or joy in their daily lives, just over 40% were able to picture a meaningful future for themselves. Experts identify this trend as the “hope gap.”

“The context around this topic is key, especially for patients facing terminal diagnoses,” Dr. Moncivais said. “Their future isn't promised, and if it does materialize, the circumstances are still unpredictable.

“The survey data is underscoring those realities. Daily moments of peace can't make the future more certain. It's entirely understandable that cancer patients struggle to envision the path ahead when they don't know if or how they'll be able to walk it.”

Finding community and connection

One of the goals for anyone struggling with cancer is to reduce emotional isolation as much as possible. Dr. Moncivais said that having a solid community and strong connections are perfect ways to do that.

“In our survey, the most helpful self-care practices facilitated connection and community,” Dr. Moncivais said. “Patients with cancers linked to environmental or workplace exposure pointed to social time with loved ones and physical movement as having the most positive impact. Other helpful activities tended to be those that usually involve some amount of socialization.

“Our results echo those of larger studies: loneliness and isolation often lead to lower quality of life among cancer patients. So self-care practices that promote connection and community are likely the best choices for combating emotional isolation and the drop in quality of life that can come with it.”

Support for caregivers

The research also identified the emotional toll that caregivers experience when one of their loved ones is sick.

“Caregivers often don't have the option of offloading their responsibilities, and many are caring for the patient alongside children or other family members,” Dr. Moncivais said. “In addition to providing physical care, caregivers often end up supporting the patient's mental health needs while trying to handle their own. This puts them in a position where their needs come last, and they don't necessarily have an easy way to change that dynamic.

“Cancer patients are carrying a weighty emotional burden, but our healthcare system and culture try to remove other responsibilities that consume their mental bandwidth. When those responsibilities get transferred to a caregiver who has no option but to shoulder them, the result is often burnout and emotional exhaustion.”

Sharing the emotional burden

One of the key findings from the study was that the initial diagnosis phase is often the hardest for patients. Dr. Moncivais explained how consumers can help share the emotional burden with their loved ones during this difficult time.

Here are some of her best tips: