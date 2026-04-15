Vaping risks: Why more Americans are rethinking the harm

More Americans now believe e-cigarettes are more harmful than traditional cigarettes.

Researchers analyzed a decade of national survey data to track changing perceptions.

Major public health events appear to have influenced how people view vaping risks.

E-cigarettes were once widely marketed — and often perceived — as a safer alternative to traditional smoking. But that perception may be changing.

A new study from UT Southwestern Medical Center finds that an increasing number of U.S. adults now believe e-cigarettes are actually more harmful than conventional cigarettes.

“The perception that e-cigarettes are more harmful than cigarettes has been linked to both a decreased willingness to use e-cigarettes for smoking cessation and an increased likelihood of switching from vaping to smoking. Understanding the ramifications of this perception change represents a critical consideration when developing cessation strategies,” researcher David Gerber, M.D., said in a news release.

How the study was conducted

To understand how opinions have evolved, researchers analyzed data from the Health Information National Trends Survey (HINTS), a large, nationally representative survey sponsored by the National Cancer Institute.

The study included responses from 20,771 U.S. adults collected over a 10-year period, from 2012 to 2022. Because the survey is conducted regularly with different participants each year, it allowed researchers to track trends over time across a broad cross-section of the population.

Researchers also used a statistical approach called interrupted time series analysis. This method helped them examine whether major public health events — like anti-vaping campaigns or the outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries — were associated with shifts in how people perceived the risks of e-cigarettes.

What the study found

The results show a clear and significant change in public opinion over the past decade. In 2012, only about 2.8% of adults believed e-cigarettes were more harmful than traditional cigarettes. By 2022, that number had jumped to 30.4%.

At the same time, the share of people who viewed e-cigarettes as less harmful dropped sharply — from about 50.7% to 16.7%.

The study also found that these shifts were not random. Changes in perception were closely linked to major public health events, including national anti-vaping campaigns and the 2019 outbreak of e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury (EVALI).

Overall, the findings suggest that public opinion around vaping is evolving quickly — and that messaging and real-world events can play a powerful role in shaping how people assess health risks.

“Understanding how events like this shape people’s beliefs is key to guiding public health policy and future tobacco control strategies,” researcher Alexander Wu, B.S. said in the news release.