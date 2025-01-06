Blue Ridge Beef recalls Kitten Mix because of Salmonella

Blue Ridge Beef is recalling 1,350 pounds of its Kitten Mix product due to Salmonella contamination. The recall follows a customer complaint about animal illness and subsequent testing by the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture, which confirmed the presence of Salmonella in the product.

Salmonella can harm pets consuming the food and pose a risk to humans handling contaminated products, especially if they don't wash their hands properly after contact.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection in humans include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. Pets may exhibit symptoms like lethargy, diarrhea, fever, vomiting, and decreased appetite.

The affected Kitten Mix product was distributed between July 18, 2024, and July 26, 2024, in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York. The product is packaged in clear plastic with a lot number of N25-0716.

Consumers who purchased the product should return it to the store or dispose of it safely. It is important to wash and sanitize any surfaces or utensils that came into contact with the recalled product.