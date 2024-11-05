Yogurt for breakfast may help lower type 2 diabetes risk

Yogurt has gained attention for its health benefits, and recent studies continue to highlight these. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) now supports the idea that yogurt in your diet might help lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.

A new study in the Journal of Dairy Science showed that a protein-rich, dairy-based breakfast keeps you fuller and helps boost focus in the morning compared to a carb-heavy breakfast or skipping breakfast.

Dr. Mette Hansen from Aarhus University in Denmark led the study, which tested 30 young women, ages 18 to 30, with a BMI over 25.

"Epidemiological studies clearly show that skipping breakfast is associated with a higher risk of being overweight, and other intervention studies note that several components in the diet—low contents of protein, fiber, and calcium—may have a detrimental effect on weight regulation," Hansen said. "This suggested that the content of the breakfast may influence the health impact of the breakfast meal.”

About the study

Study participants either ate a high-protein breakfast of skyr yogurt and oats, a low-protein, high-carb meal of bread with jam and juice, or skipped breakfast (only drinking water).

The researchers monitored their appetite, calorie intake at lunch, blood samples, and concentration levels.

Results showed that the high-protein breakfast made participants feel fuller and less hungry compared to the carb-heavy meal or no breakfast. While it didn’t lead to eating fewer calories overall or changes in gut hormones, it did improve focus after eating.

The study found that the yogurt breakfast helped with concentration, unlike the bread and jam breakfast.

The researchers noted that more studies are needed to understand how breakfast impacts health in different groups. However, the study supports that a protein-rich, dairy-based breakfast can help you feel better and improve concentration in the morning.