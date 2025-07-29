Women face increased financial and physical stress

Only 26% of women report good financial health, despite 69% being primary financial decision-makers.

Financial stress is the leading barrier to achieving well-being goals, impacting mental and physical health.

Single mothers and caregivers experience the highest levels of financial distress and lowest wellness ratings.

Modern life can be packed with stress, but a new study suggests that stress falls heaviest on women. The study from the Guardian Life Insurance Company of America found that much of that stress is financial.

A survey found that financial challenges are the most cited obstacle in achieving well-being, with 54% of women pointing to money and finances as a primary source of stress.

Other top stressors, such as cost of living, paying off debt, and saving for retirement, suggest a broader financial struggle affecting nearly every facet of women’s lives.

While 69% of women serve as their household’s primary financial decision-makers, only 26% describe their financial health as good. The gender gap is evident across multiple well-being indicators.

For example, only 29% of women say they manage their finances well, compared to 37% of men. Emotional and physical health also follow this pattern, with 33% of women rating themselves as doing well in those areas, compared to 43% of men.

These gaps widen significantly among vulnerable subgroups. Over half (55%) of single mothers and 44% of female caregivers rate their financial health as fair or poor, well above the 38% average among all women.

Wellness on the back burner

Despite 93% of women identifying physical and mental health as essential to their overall wellness, few feel they’re succeeding in those areas. Only one-third rate their physical health as good, and a mere 11% say they are taking excellent care of their mental health. Behind these figures lies a struggle to maintain basic wellness habits; just 28% rate themselves as good at eating healthily, and only 26% feel they get adequate exercise.

Work-life balance also weighs heavily: 84% say it’s essential to their well-being, but achieving that balance is increasingly elusive amid financial burdens and caregiving responsibilities.

"Financial stress has an outsized impact on overall well-being," said Erin Culek, Guardian’s Head of Financial Protection & Retirement Solutions.

“While both men and women are subject to stress, turmoil, and uncertainty, the data shows that the impact is more profound for women. Whether building emergency funds or planning for retirement, working with a financial professional improves financial confidence and can help support women in their pursuit of their own physical and mental well-being goals.”