Why feeling lonely — not just being alone — can affect your cognition

Older adults who feel lonely — even if socially active — show faster memory decline when experiencing hearing loss.

Researchers analyzed data from over 33,000 Europeans over nearly two decades, grouping them by isolation/loneliness profiles.

Hearing impairment worsened both memory and verbal fluency, especially in people feeling lonely but not isolated.



Hearing loss is common in later life, and it’s often linked to cognitive decline, including dementia risk.

But it’s not only about losing sound — some older adults stay socially active but feel lonely inside.

A University of Geneva study shows that this mismatch — being socially connected but emotionally alone — can make hearing loss even more damaging to memory.

‘‘We found that people who were not socially isolated but who felt lonely saw their cognitive decline accelerate when they were deaf,’’ researcher Matthias Kliegel said in a news release.

The study

The researchers analyzed data from Europe’s SHARE (Survey of Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe) dataset. The study followed over 33,000 participants aged around 61 years old over nearly 18 years.

Using multilevel models, the team examined how self‑reported hearing impairment (level and worsening over time) related to two cognitive domains: episodic memory (immediate and delayed recall) and executive function (verbal fluency).

Critically, participants were grouped into three profiles combining objective isolation and subjective loneliness:

Socially isolated and lonely Not socially isolated but feeling lonely (“lonely‑in‑the‑crowd”) Isolated but not feeling lonely



The results

The study showed that the more severe the hearing loss — and especially the faster its progression — the greater the decline in both memory and verbal fluency. Additionally, the cognitive decline was nonlinear: memory slipped faster as hearing worsened.

Among the groups, all lonely or isolated participants performed worse cognitively than those neither lonely nor isolated. The worst-off were isolated and lonely individuals — scoring up to 0.45 points lower in immediate recall. Next were the isolated-but-not-lonely and then the non‑isolated-but-lonely, with 0.24 and 0.23 point deficits, respectively.

Most strikingly, for non-isolated but lonely people, hearing impairment had a stronger negative effect on episodic memory than for others. For this group, a modest worsening of hearing translated into steeper memory loss. The effect was domain-specific: memory dropped more sharply than verbal fluency for the same hearing decline.

Why It Matters

These findings spotlight a nuanced risk: feeling lonely despite having friends can leave older adults more vulnerable to cognitive decline when their hearing worsens.

The results point toward simple interventions — like addressing hearing loss early with hearing aids — that may help reduce loneliness and preserve cognitive health, especially for those socially engaged yet emotionally isolated.

“These individuals are already socially integrated, so it’s a matter of removing a sensory barrier in order to reinforce their engagement and protect their cognitive health,” researcher Charikleia Lampraki said in the news release.