Recent research identifies a new game plan for high blood pressure

A multi-part care strategy significantly lowered blood pressure in low-income patients.

The approach combined team-based care, home monitoring, and structured treatment protocols.

Patients in the intervention group saw larger improvements than those receiving standard care.

High blood pressure, or hypertension, affects nearly half of U.S. adults, yet many people still struggle to keep it under control.

Even though medications and lifestyle changes are widely available, large numbers of patients — especially those in lower-income communities — don’t reach recommended targets.

Researchers have long known that lowering systolic blood pressure can reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, but translating those goals into real-world clinical settings has been more complicated.

A new study from UT Southwestern, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, explores whether a more structured, team-driven approach could help close that gap. Instead of relying solely on traditional doctor visits, the strategy brings together multiple layers of support designed to make blood pressure management more consistent and accessible.

“Poor hypertension control is a major clinical and public health challenge. This effective, sustainable, and scalable implementation strategy should be widely adopted in the U.S. to improve hypertension control,” researcher Jiang He, M.D., M.S., Ph.D., said in a news release.

How the study was conducted

To test this approach, researchers partnered with 36 federally funded health centers in Louisiana and Mississippi that serve medically underserved populations.

Clinics were randomly assigned to either implement the new intervention or continue with enhanced usual care, which included standard guideline training and blood pressure measurement practices.

The intervention itself was multifaceted. Care teams included not just primary care providers, but also nurses and community health workers who shared responsibility for managing patients’ hypertension. Providers followed a structured treatment protocol based on intensive blood pressure targets, while patients monitored their blood pressure at home multiple times per week. These readings were shared with the care team, allowing for ongoing adjustments.

Additional components included health coaching to support medication adherence and lifestyle changes, as well as regular audits and feedback on blood pressure data to help clinicians refine care.

In total, 1,272 adults with uncontrolled hypertension participated in the study, with an average age of about 59.

What the researchers found

After 18 months, patients in clinics using the team-based strategy experienced a greater reduction in systolic blood pressure compared to those receiving usual care. On average, the intervention group saw a drop of 16 mm Hg, while the comparison group had a reduction of 9 mm Hg.

The intervention group also showed better adherence to the treatment strategy overall, suggesting that the structured, supportive approach made it easier for both patients and providers to stay on track.

Importantly, rates of serious side effects were similar between the two groups, indicating that the more intensive strategy did not introduce additional safety concerns.

Taken together, the findings suggest that a coordinated, team-based model can make a measurable difference in blood pressure control, even in settings with limited resources. Researchers note that this type of approach could potentially be expanded to other clinics to improve outcomes for patients who have historically faced barriers to effective hypertension management.