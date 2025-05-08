FDA issues health alert over contaminated tattoo ink

FDA warns public of contaminated tattoo inks posing serious infection risk

Two Sacred Tattoo Ink products found to contain harmful bacteria

Consumers, artists, and retailers urged to avoid specific ink batches

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a public safety alert concerning the contamination of two widely distributed tattoo inks with dangerous bacteria. The announcement is directed at consumers considering tattoos, tattoo artists, and retailers, emphasizing the risk of serious infections resulting from the use of these products.

The FDA’s laboratory testing revealed the presence of pathogenic microorganisms in two specific products manufactured under the Sacred Tattoo Ink brand:

Sacred Tattoo Ink, Raven Black

Color Index (CI) #: 77266

Lot #: RB0624

Best Before: June 28, 2027

Sacred Tattoo Ink, Sunny Daze

CI #: 21095

Lot #: SD1124

Best Before: Nov 1, 2027

Risk of infection

These inks were found to be contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common but potentially dangerous bacterium known to cause skin and soft tissue infections, particularly when introduced through broken skin.

Tattooing inherently involves breaking the skin barrier, making any contamination especially hazardous. Infections associated with contaminated tattoo inks can cause rashes, red papules, lesions, and in more severe cases, may lead to permanent scarring or systemic illness. The FDA cautions that these symptoms may be misinterpreted as allergic reactions or other conditions, complicating diagnosis and delaying effective treatment.

What to do

The FDA strongly advises:

Consumers to inquire about the inks used before getting tattooed and to ensure the products listed above are avoided

Tattoo artists and studios to immediately cease use of the contaminated inks.

Retailers to remove these products from their shelves to prevent further public exposure.

The FDA said it will continue its oversight efforts, working alongside manufacturers and distributors to remove contaminated products from circulation. Health professionals and individuals experiencing adverse reactions are encouraged to report incidents through the FDA’s SmartHub portal.

