Ordering a Thanksgiving Day dinner is a growing trend

If you plan to order Thanksgiving dinner instead of spending hours in the kitchen, there’s no need to feel guilty. You are actually part of an emerging trend.

Popmenu's latest annual study on Thanksgiving dining trends found a growing number of Americans are opting for the convenience of takeout and delivery for their holiday meals. This year, 37% of consumers plan to order their Thanksgiving dinner from restaurants, a notable increase from 32% last year.

At the same time, dining in person at restaurants has seen a significant decline, with only 5% planning to eat out, compared to 17% the previous year.

The study, which surveyed over 1,000 consumers across the United States between November 17 and November 18, 2024, reveals that the average consumer expects to spend approximately $170 on Thanksgiving dinner, whether dining out or cooking at home. This shift in dining habits highlights a preference for enjoying professionally prepared meals in the comfort of home, driven by factors such as convenience, cost, and quality.

A significant 75% of respondents cited ease as the primary reason for choosing restaurant-prepared meals, while 32% found it cheaper or comparable in cost to cooking at home. Additionally, 23% of consumers admitted to being too tired to cook, and 22% preferred the taste and quality of a professionally cooked meal.

Turkey remains the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving feast, with 87% of consumers planning to serve it. Ham follows as the second most popular choice at 39%.

Traditional side dishes continue to hold their ground, with stuffing (68%), mashed potatoes (60%), and mac 'n cheese (42%) among the favorites. Interestingly, 31% of consumers have even opted for fast food on Thanksgiving at some point.

Here are some tips

For those who have yet to finalize their Thanksgiving plans, Popmenu offers several tips. Consumers are encouraged to explore restaurant websites for menu options, promotional offers, and pricing. Ordering directly from restaurants is advised to avoid third-party fees and ensure timely pickup. Also, keeping an eye on reservation sites like OpenTable can help secure last-minute dining options.

"Ordering in or dining out for Thanksgiving is becoming a new tradition for consumers who just want to relax and enjoy a meal versus serving as the family chef for the day," said Brendan Sweeney, CEO and co-founder of Popmenu.

He noted that some restaurants have seen substantial pre-orders, ranging from $10,000 to $50,000, underscoring the growing trend.