Want to handle stress better? Start with your routine

Regular breakfast, sleep, and exercise habits are linked to better stress resilience.

Psychological flexibility plays a key role in how people respond to stress.

Small, consistent lifestyle choices — not extremes — were associated with stronger outcomes.

Managing stress often feels complicated, but new research suggests some of the most effective tools may already be part of your daily routine.

A study from Binghamton University looked at how habits like eating breakfast, getting enough sleep, and exercising might influence how well people handle stress.

Rather than focusing on stress itself, researchers zeroed in on something called psychological flexibility—the ability to pause, process emotions, and adapt to challenges. This trait helps people avoid getting “stuck” in stressful moments and instead respond more thoughtfully. According to the findings, everyday behaviors may help strengthen that flexibility, which in turn supports resilience.

“You might know someone who stays cool under pressure,” researcher Lina Begdache said in a news release. “The kind of person who misses a flight and, instead of panicking, calmly adapts to the situation. This person may still feel stressed, but they’re better able to manage it through psychological flexibility.

“People may say that these are resilient people, but they also have what’s called psychological flexibility. They’re able to change the way they think about the situation and then use brain resources to handle the stress.”

The study

To explore this connection, researchers surveyed roughly 400 college students about their eating habits, sleep patterns, exercise routines, and supplement use. The survey was anonymous and designed to capture a broad snapshot of participants’ lifestyles and mental well-being.

The study specifically examined how these lifestyle factors related to psychological flexibility and resilience. Researchers then analyzed how different habits — like how often someone ate breakfast or how much they slept — were associated with participants’ ability to adapt to stress.

Importantly, the study didn’t test a single intervention or controlled experiment. Instead, it identified patterns and relationships between daily behaviors and mental health traits, offering insight into how these factors may work together in real life.

What the researchers found

The results point to a clear pattern: consistent, healthy habits were associated with greater psychological flexibility and, in turn, better resilience to stress.

For example, eating breakfast at least five times per week was linked to higher resilience through its connection to psychological flexibility. Getting fewer than six hours of sleep was associated with lower flexibility and resilience, while regular exercise — even as little as 20 minutes — showed a positive relationship with both.

The study also found that certain habits tended to cluster together. Lower psychological flexibility was associated with patterns like insufficient sleep and frequent fast-food consumption. On the flip side, healthier routines appeared to reinforce one another, contributing to stronger adaptive responses to stress.

“When we’re under stress, we feel like we fuse with the stress. We live the stress. But psychological flexibility is like stepping back and thinking, ‘I feel this because of that. What can I do?’ Identifying your emotions sometimes helps you find the solution for these emotions,” said Begdache.