New drug may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease

Scientists have discovered a new drug that protects the brain’s blood-brain barrier (BBB), a key defense against Alzheimer’s disease.

The drug, SW033291, helped mice retain memory and brain function by blocking a harmful enzyme.

This new approach could lead to safer, more effective treatments for Alzheimer’s and brain injuries.

Researchers at Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals, and the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center have discovered a potential breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. A new drug, developed and tested in mice, may protect the brain from the damage caused by Alzheimer’s and preserve memory and thinking skills.

The study, published May 21 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, focused on a different target than usual: the blood-brain barrier (BBB). The BBB is a layer of cells that acts as a shield, protecting the brain from harmful substances in the blood while letting in nutrients and other helpful molecules.

In Alzheimer’s disease and other brain disorders, the BBB often breaks down early on. This damage can allow dangerous substances to enter the brain, leading to inflammation, cell death, and eventually, memory loss and confusion.

The research team discovered that an enzyme called 15-PGDH becomes more active in the BBB in cases of Alzheimer’s, traumatic brain injury, and aging. This increase in the enzyme appears to harm the BBB. To fight this, the scientists used a drug called SW033291 to block 15-PGDH. The results were striking.

“In these mouse models treated with the drug, the BBB remained completely undamaged,” said Dr. Andrew Pieper, co-lead researcher and neuropsychiatrist. “The brains didn’t undergo neurodegeneration and, most importantly, cognition and memory capacity were completely preserved.”

Powerful protective effects

Originally developed for other medical uses, SW033291 was shown to activate stem cells and repair tissue in earlier research. Now, it appears to have powerful protective effects on the brain as well. What makes this discovery especially exciting is that the drug worked even when given a full day after a brain injury, like a concussion.

Another major benefit is that the drug does not focus on reducing amyloid plaques, sticky proteins that build up in Alzheimer’s patients’ brains. Current treatments aimed at removing amyloid often have limited success and risky side effects. Instead, this new approach could offer a safer and more effective way to treat or even prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

The research team is hopeful that SW033291 could eventually be used to treat Alzheimer’s, brain injuries, and possibly other brain diseases. Further testing, including clinical trials in humans, will be needed before it can become an approved treatment. But for now, the discovery offers a new and promising path forward in tackling one of the world’s most challenging health problems.