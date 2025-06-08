Write a review
Salmonella outbreak linked to 1.7 million recalled eggs

A salmonella outbreak linked to a major egg recall has sickened 79 people across 7 states. Consumers are urged to check for affected eggs. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Dozens sickened across western, midwestern states

A salmonella outbreak tied to a major egg recall has sickened at least 79 people across seven states, with 21 individuals hospitalized, according to a Saturday announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The affected eggs were distributed by August Egg Co., which recalled approximately 1.7 million brown organic and cage-free eggs sold at grocery stores between February and May. The recall spans multiple Western and Midwestern states, raising concerns among both public health officials and consumers.

Widespread distribution, multiple states affected

The recall covers eggs sold in:

  • Arizona

  • California

  • Illinois

  • Indiana

  • Nebraska

  • New Mexico

  • Nevada

  • Washington

  • Wyoming

The eggs were distributed under various brand names. Consumers are urged to check the FDA and CDC websites for a complete list of plant codes and Julian dates associated with the recall.

What to watch for: Salmonella symptoms and risks

The CDC warns that the strain of salmonella bacteria linked to the outbreak can cause serious illness. Symptoms typically develop within 6 hours to 6 days of exposure and may include:

  • Diarrhea

  • Fever

  • Stomach cramps

  • Severe vomiting

  • Dehydration

While most healthy adults recover within a week, young children, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems face a greater risk of complications and may require hospitalization.

What to do if you have the eggs

Anyone who purchased eggs that may be part of the recall should:

  • Check packaging for plant codes or Julian dates

  • Dispose of the eggs immediately if they match the recall

  • Thoroughly sanitize any surfaces or containers that came into contact with the eggs

Consumers experiencing symptoms of salmonella poisoning after eating eggs should seek medical attention.

For the latest updates, including brand names and specific plant codes, visit FDA.gov and CDC.gov.

