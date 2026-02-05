The price of eating well: How your state shapes your grocery bill

Where you live plays a major role in how much it costs to eat healthy, with annual costs ranging from just over $13,000 to nearly $19,000 per person in the most expensive states.

High prices aren’t the only barrier to healthy eating — limited access to restaurants and fresh food options can make it harder to maintain a balanced diet, even if you’re willing to spend more.

Rising supply-chain and transportation costs are pushing fresh food prices higher, but smart swaps like frozen vegetables, legumes, and store brands can help stretch your grocery budget.



Eating healthy sounds simple enough: more fruits and vegetables, fewer processed foods, balanced meals at home, and the occasional nutritious night out. But in reality, where you live can make that goal far more expensive — and in some states, it can feel almost out of reach.

A new January 2026 report from BLogic Systems takes a closer look at what it actually costs to maintain a healthy diet across the U.S., factoring in both grocery shopping and dining out.

And it’s not just about price tags. In places like Alaska, a lack of restaurants that meet basic “healthy” nutrition standards limits choices just as much as high food costs.

Ultimately, these factors influence where people shop, how often they cook at home, and how frequently they eat out.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with a BLogic Systems expert, who broke down how economic pressure is changing what healthy eating looks like in America today.

Where is healthy eating the most expensive?

To calculate which states are the most expensive for following a healthy diet, experts explored the economic impact of eating out at restaurants and eating at home.

In terms of eating out, the research focused on the price range of restaurants that offer meals meeting predefined nutritional criteria for balanced, minimally processed, and low-added-sugar profiles. Eating at home was calculated by using state-level grocery price data from the USDA and national food expenditure surveys.

Based on that, here’s a look at the top 10 states where it’s most expensive to eat healthy:

Hawaii Annual healthy eating costs per individual: $14.5K Estimated annual healthy eating out costs per person: $4.0K Total cost to eat healthy: $18.5K

New York Annual healthy eating costs per individual: $12.2K Estimated annual healthy eating out costs per person: $2.9K Total cost to eat healthy: $15.1K

Massachusetts Annual healthy eating costs per individual: $11.6K Estimated annual healthy eating out costs per person: $3.4K Total cost to eat healthy: $15.0K

Alaska Annual healthy eating costs per individual: $12.0K Estimated annual healthy eating out costs per person: $2.8K Total cost to eat healthy: $14.8K

California Annual healthy eating costs per individual: $10.7K Estimated annual healthy eating out costs per person: $3.1K Total cost to eat healthy: $13.8K

Connecticut Annual healthy eating costs per individual: $11.0K Estimated annual healthy eating out costs per person: $2.6K Total cost to eat healthy: $13.6K

Wyoming Annual healthy eating costs per individual: $11.2K Estimated annual healthy eating out costs per person: $2.1K Total cost to eat healthy: $13.3K

Vermont Annual healthy eating costs per individual: $10.7K Estimated annual healthy eating out costs per person: $2.6K Total cost to eat healthy: $13.2K

New Jersey Annual healthy eating costs per individual: $10.6K Estimated annual healthy eating out costs per person: $2.6K Total cost to eat healthy: $13.2K



What drives up the cost of healthy food?

According to BLogic Systems, there are a few factors that come into play:

"Freshness Tax": Unlike shelf-stable ultra-processed foods, fresh produce, lean meats, and dairy require cold-chain logistics (refrigeration) and frequent restocking. This adds a massive overhead that processed foods simply don't have.

Supply Chain Volatility: In 2026, we’re seeing specific spikes in categories like beef and veal (up over 9%) and fresh vegetables. The Global Cold Chain Market is growing at a 13.6% CAGR through 2026. These energy-intensive transport costs are passed directly to the consumer. For Hawaii, where 90% of food is imported, this creates the $14.5K "at-home" cost we see in our data.

The Production Gap: Fixed costs for supplying fresh fruits and vegetables remain about 40% higher than for grains or sugars used in processed snacks. Essentially, it's cheaper to make a calorie-dense cracker than it is to get a fresh bell pepper to a shelf in a high-cost area.

Making the most of your money

If you find yourself in one of the most expensive states to eat healthy, there are some ways to stretch your budget. BLogic Systems offered some advice for consumers: