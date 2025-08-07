Americans get more than half of their daily calories from ultra-processed food

Over half (55%) of calories consumed in the U.S. come from ultra-processed foods, with youth consuming the highest proportion (61.9%).

Children from higher-income families consume fewer ultra-processed calories than those from lower-income households.

Consumption of ultra-processed foods has declined among adults and youth since 2017–2018.

America has an obesity problem, and a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sheds light on a possible reason.

The report, based on data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), found that more than half of all calories consumed in the United States between August 2021 and August 2023 came from ultra-processed foods — with youth consuming the highest share.

The study’s authors contend that the findings shine a spotlight on America’s continued reliance on calorie-dense, nutritionally poor foods despite years of public health campaigns promoting whole food diets. The report, which includes data from individuals aged one year and older, focuses on concerns about diet quality and its long-term implications for health.

A dominant part of the American diet

According to the analysis, ultra-processed foods accounted for 55.0% of total caloric intake among all age groups. Children and teens (ages 1–18) were particularly impacted, with 61.9% of their daily calories coming from ultra-processed foods. In contrast, adults aged 19 and older consumed a slightly lower but still concerning 53.0%.

The study found no significant gender differences in consumption patterns among either adults or young people.

Ultra-processed foods, classified under the NOVA classification system, include items that are heavily manipulated with additives such as salt, sweeteners, and artificial flavors, and typically contain little or no whole food content. These foods are often engineered to be hyperpalatable and convenient, but they have been linked to higher rates of cardiovascular disease, obesity, and overall mortality.

Age and income are factors

While youth across all income levels consumed similarly high levels of ultra-processed foods, income-based disparities emerged among adults. Adults in the highest income bracket consumed fewer calories from ultra-processed foods (50.4%) compared to those in the lowest income bracket.

Age also played a role. Among youth, children ages one through five consumed fewer ultra-processed calories (56.1%) compared to older children and teens. Among adults, intake declined steadily with age: those aged 19–39 consumed 54.4%, while adults 60 and older consumed 51.7%.

The most common ultra-processed foods driving Americans’ diets were familiar favorites. For youth, the top sources were:

Sandwiches and burgers – 7.6% of daily calories Sweet bakery products – 6.3% Savory snacks – 4.9% Pizza – 4.7% Sweetened beverages – 3.9%

Among adults, similar items ranked high, with sandwiches and burgers leading at 8.6%, followed by sweet bakery products, sweetened beverages, savory snacks, and breads/rolls/tortillas.

A slow shift toward healthy

Despite the high numbers, the report offers a glimmer of optimism. It documents a decline in ultra-processed food consumption in recent years. Among youth, intake fell from a high of 65.6% in 2017–2018 to 61.9% in the latest period. Adults also saw a gradual drop from 55.8% in 2013–2014 to 53.0% in 2021–2023.

These modest improvements may reflect increased public awareness, changing dietary guidelines, and policy initiatives that promote healthier eating.

The results of this study reinforce the urgency behind dietary recommendations like those found in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020–2025, which emphasize whole foods and reduced consumption of added sugars, saturated fats, and sodium — all hallmarks of ultra-processed items.

“Reducing ultra-processed food intake is not just a nutritional preference — it’s a necessity for long-term health,” the report concludes.