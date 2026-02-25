Novo Nordisk is slashing the price of its popular weight-loss drugs

Novo Nordisk is slashing the list prices of its flagship weight-loss and diabetes drugs, including Wegovy and Ozempic, by up to 50% in the U.S., starting Jan. 1, 2027.

The move is designed to improve affordability and access for patients, particularly those with high-deductible insurance plans or co-insurance tied to list prices.

The announcement comes amid intense competition in the GLP-1 obesity and diabetes market, notably from Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide drugs, and has triggered reactions in financial markets.

In a dramatic shift for U.S. drug pricing, Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk has announced plans to significantly reduce the list prices of its widely used weight-loss and diabetes medications, including Wegovy, Ozempic, and Rybelsus, starting Jan. 1, 2027.

The move will see list prices for these GLP-1 receptor agonist therapies fall to a uniform $675 per month, with Wegovy cut by about 50% and Ozempic by roughly 35%, according to company statements and industry reports.

The price reductions are aimed at tackling long-standing affordability concerns in the United States, where these blockbuster drugs have been criticized for their high costs — with list prices previously exceeding $1,300 per month for Wegovy and around $1,000 for Ozempic and Rybelsus. By lowering the official list price, Novo Nordisk hopes to ease the burden on patients, particularly those with high-deductible health plans or co-insurance structures that tie out-of-pocket costs to list prices.

“Lowering the list price of Wegovy and Ozempic is the best approach to address the unprecedented opportunity to help more than 100 million people living with obesity and over 35 million people with type 2 diabetes in the United States,” said James Millar, executive vice president of Novo Nordisk’s U.S. operations, in a company press release.

Increasing competition

Industry analysts say the price cuts also reflect intensifying competition in the rapidly expanding market for GLP-1 agonist therapies. Rivals such as Eli Lilly & Co. have seen strong growth with their tirzepatide drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound, prompting Novo to recalibrate pricing to retain market share.

Financial markets reacted to the news, with shares of both Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly trading lower in early trading following the announcement. Investors appeared to weigh the potential impact of price reductions on revenue growth for Novo and the broader competitive landscape in the obesity-drug space.

Despite the headline price cuts, experts and patient advocates note that the changes do not affect all prices equally. For uninsured patients paying cash, the list price adjustments may not translate directly into lower transaction costs, and most patients with insurance already pay reduced amounts through negotiated plans.

Still, the official cuts could lead to broader ripple effects in insurers’ negotiations and coverage decisions over time.