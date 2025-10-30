Americans are tired of turning back the clocks — literally

Findings from a recent survey found that most Americans want to ditch daylight saving time: 71% say it’s outdated and should be abolished altogether.

The time change takes a toll: Nearly 40% report worsened moods, disrupted sleep, and lower productivity after “falling back.”

Experts recommend easing into it: Gradual sleep adjustments and more morning sunlight can help make the transition smoother.

As daylight saving time winds down for another year, many Americans are bracing for darker evenings — and for the exhaustion that comes with the biannual clock change.

Despite years of debate (and 19 states already passing legislation to make daylight saving time permanent), most of the country will “fall back” yet again this November.

The impact on consumers

According to new research from Payless Power, consumers aren’t just over the hassle — they’re feeling the effects.

The company’s most recent survey found that nearly 40% of Americans say the time change worsens their mood, more than a third say it disrupts their sleep and mental health, and over a third say it throws off their productivity.

The fatigue runs so deep that 71% of Americans now support abolishing daylight saving time entirely, calling it an outdated ritual that no longer serves a purpose.

“Even with all that, 53% still believe DST will be around 10 years from now,” Payless Power’s CEO Brandon Young told ConsumerAffairs.

Can you prepare?

Though most Americans aren’t looking forward to turning their clocks back in just a few days, Young says there are ways to prepare for the change to make it a bit easier.

“The key here is to gradually make this transition,” he explained. “Begin making changes to your sleep patterns a few days prior to making shifts in your bedtime routine by sleeping for 15 minutes earlier each night. Catch your morning sun to brighten your mood. Then wind down in the evenings without many electronic gadgets and bright lights.”

Some more ideas for smoothing the transition include:

Stick to your usual routine and get as much natural light in the morning as possible.

Take mini-breaks to remain alert.

To help you with your work routine, consider setting reminders to move and/or stretch. Try not to task heavily right after a time change.

Use your time at home to find activities that ground you. Examples include meals with others and just taking a quick walk.

“With 71% of Americans supporting the end of DST and two in three calling it irrelevant, it’s clear this system is ready for a change,” Young said. “Treat the time change like you would jet lag, and build in small habits that help your body and mind adjust more smoothly.”