Finance News

Wells Fargo gets sued for not backing up scammed customers
Big banks have a blunt warning for federal regulators who are trying to cap overdraft fees: if you are successful, bank customers could end up paying the p…
A new housing industry report shows home affordability worsened in the second quarter. The report from ATTOM, a curator of land, property and real estate d…
In spite of complaints about inflation and stretched budgets, a recent survey found that more than a third of Americans said they expect to go into debt th…
Complaints about savings accounts have doubled!
Adobe’s not alone in being difficult to cancel. There’s a parade of others.
Mortgage rates dipped again this week, but not by much
Freddie Mac gets approval to buy second mortgages on single-family homes
Did Saudi Arabia just doom the dollar? Economists weigh in.
Deep in debt? Personal finance experts offer some solutions.
Mortgage experts offer advice for getting the best interest rate
What’s the short-term outlook for mortgage rates? Experts weigh in.
Feds go after companies that put 'gotchas' in their fine print
Mortgage rates move back above 7%
Insurance industry sues to overturn new rule to protect retirement savers
Americans might be feeling better about the economy after all
Do you really need a college degree? More Americans have their doubts.
Inflation is pushing familiy expenses up more than income
Mortgage rates fall below 7% again
These towns and cities will pay you up to $20,000 to move there
Americans are falling behind on credit card payments. Here's who can help.
Worried that inflation is sticking around? You aren’t alone.
Child care and mortgage costs now take most of a family’s paycheck
Court blocks limits on credit card late fees
Financial experts suggest where to park your extra cash
How close is the U.S. to a debt crisis?
How will the new ‘fiduciary’ requirement for retirement planners affect you?
Turns out that everything that glitters is not gold after all
There’s good news and bad news about household debt
Here’s the new standard your retirement planner must meet
If you buy gold, how do you go about selling it?
Are you putting off saving for retirement?
Gold gets a new price target - $3,000 an ounce
How’s your bank’s customer service? Study suggests it could be better.
Millennials are dragging their feet when it comes to estate planning
March's Shopping Cart Index fell slightly from February
If the economy isn’t bad, why does it feel like it is?
These 10 banks produce the most complaints about fees
Guess how much you're paying for just 10 essential items
Attention student loan borrowers! Limited-time chance to cancel your debt!
Did you receive a large medical bill? Make sure it's not affecting your credit score
If you cancel enough subscriptions you could pay for a Tesla
Consumers rescued from late fees
Wow – another Social Security stimulus check so soon?
Here are the best and worst states to buy rental property
Mortgage rates are rising again. What are your options?
Where are gold prices headed? UBS says ‘higher.’
What bills can consumers negotiate? Believe it or not, quite a few!
How to reduce credit card debt in 2024
Can you trust financial advice from TikTok?
Three things consumers need to know in the days ahead
Feds propose another new rule to rein in bank overdraft fees
Many economists say the consumer is ‘just fine.’ Are you?
You can now buy a Bitcoin ETF -- but should you?
Gold prices slump to begin 2024
Can renters get the same credit score benefits as homeowners?
Government money for your phone, internet, heating, and cooling bills
Federal government updates how to find unclaimed money
Stories about the economy and scams resonated with readers
When buying gold you aren’t limited to using dollars
What will the economy and stock market do in 2024?
U.S. Bank to send nearly $6 million to consumers
Bond yields are falling but not CD interest rates
Living paycheck to paycheck? Here’s how to stop.
Costco has sold $100 million in gold bars since September
Fed signals rate cuts. What does that mean for your money?
Fed decision could set off a stampede of mortgage refinancing
Suddenly, mortgage rates are falling
Amid high inflation, gold prices hit a record high
Have you fallen victim to an imposter scam on Zelle? A refund could be in your future.
Here are states where borrowers can face the highest rates and fees
The cost of heating your home may be less this winter
Feds seek more regulation of fintech apps to protect consumers
Has your bank account been closed? You aren’t alone.
Childcare costs have surged 30% in four years
The government proposes new protections for retirement savers
Consumers can add Venmo, PayPal, and debit cards to Apple Wallet
Credit reports are now free every week of the year
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy and will close some stores
Biden adds some muscle to his fight against junk fees
Is now a good time to invest in gold?
Grocery prices jumped in September
Costco has begun selling gold bars
Auto loans and credit cards may remain expensive for a while
Buy Now Pay Later companies try to woo more customers
Here’s how to lower your homeowner's insurance costs
Two legendary Wall Street investors turn bearish
Some student loans are being forgiven. Is yours?
Paying rent with credit cards is a bad idea, experts say
Orange juice is about to get more expensive. Here’s why.
U.S. credit card debt tops $1 trillion
Warren Buffet’s not worried about Fitch’s U.S. downgrade. Should you be?
Bank of America's wronged customers are getting compensation
CFPB charges some lenders are misleading consumers
More companies are piling on fees. Can you spot them?
Wronged Bank of America customers to receive $100 million
Stamp prices are going up again Sunday
Are you ready to resume student loan payments? A financial adviser has some advice.
Will the stock market rally continue in the second half of 2023? Experts weigh in
President Biden gets some major players in the 'junk fees' game to change their tune
Feds say you shouldn't keep money in PayPal or other similar apps
Are you stressing out over money? More than half of adults say it’s affecting their mental health.
Have you changed your spending habits? Amid rising prices, many have.
Has dining out become too expensive? Here's how you can keep those costs down.
Consumers struggled with rising debt in the first quarter
Here's what happens if the U.S. government defaults in early June
Consumers can expect checks within weeks from TurboTax’s $141 million settlement
Got medical debt? Make sure it’s not on your credit report.
Getting a medical procedure? CFPB warns consumers healthcare financing is loaded with pitfalls
Explaining the changes to new mortgage fees that are now in effect
First Republic becomes the third U.S. bank to fail this year
Four banks where your money earns more than 4%
Taylor Swift avoided the FTX mess by asking one simple question
Overspending on homes and cars lands many people in financial hot water
What’s a better inflation hedge, gold or Bitcoin?
Here are the biggest mistakes you could be making with your money
Here’s how to stop living paycheck-to-paycheck
What if your bank fails? Here’s how to get your money out
Here’s where $100,000 is a lot of money and where it isn’t
Nearly 80% of young adults get their financial advice from guess who?
CFPB roots out illegal bank junk fees
Concerns about buy now, pay later plans mount -- along with consumer debt
After more than a decade of 0% interest rates savers are earning money again
Thinking of moving to a cheaper state? We break down the numbers
Buying a home just got more expensive as mortgage rates jumped last week
Have you checked your credit card balance lately?
Feds propose eliminating 'excessive' credit card late fees
Good economic news brings Wall Street rally to a halt
The Fed has slowed its rate hikes. What does that mean for you?
Are you supporting your adult children or is it the other way around? Two new surveys reveal some stressful situations
Personal finance guru Suze Orman warns many consumers are already in a recession
Have a subscription you can't seem to cancel? The CFPB has your back
Fed economists urge consumers to cut credit card spending
More Americans are feeling economic burnout as they enter 2023
Consumer finance experts offer New Year’s resolutions to beef up your wallet
Capital One leads in customer satisfaction survey
Wall Street investors had a miserable 2022. What’s ahead for 2023?
Cash stuffing: A new generation discovers an old budgeting trick
Here are ConsumerAffairs’ picks for the top 10 consumer stories of 2022
FTC warns consumers about using BNPL for last-minute gift shopping
Instacart is helping consumers make the most of FSA funds before they expire
In the wake of the FTX scandal, what is the future of cryptocurrencies?
Should you open a Buy Now, Pay Later account this holiday season?
Tempted to jump back into the stock market? A top Fed official urges caution
Retirement savers who ignored this week’s market turbulence did just fine
Got spare cash? You can now earn a higher level of interest than in the past
Bad economic news plus growing pessimism sink stocks
Credit agencies extend free credit reports through end of 2023
With stock prices falling, some U.S. Treasury bonds are getting attention
The Fed has hiked interest rates again. Here’s how it may affect the stock and housing markets
Should we actually be worried about deflation?
Benchmark mortgage rate exceeds 6% for first time since 2008
Rail lines and unions head off a potentially devastating strike
Wall Street’s steep plunge rattles investors
Many consumers still struggle to access financial services
You need $1,400 to meet today’s emergency expense, report finds
Did you hear about the student loan forgiveness? Scammers did, too
Favorite food prices too high? Here are some cheaper alternatives
Poor security has opened the door for crypto thieves, report finds
The cost of raising a child is over $300,000
Bank of America overdraft service fees dropped 90% over the last two months
Consumers took out more credit cards and personal loans in the second quarter
VantageScore will reportedly drop medical debt from credit score consideration
Consumer debt rose by $312 billion in the second quarter
Equifax admits to credit score mistakes for millions of consumers
Having a ‘fair’ credit score in this housing market is costly
SEC brings down global cryptocurrency pyramid scheme
More consumers lived paycheck-to-paycheck in June, report finds
Senators push to make small cryptocurrency transactions tax-free
Personal loan and mortgage rates fall as most other interest rates rise
More than half of Americans have owed medical debt in last five years, study finds
Government regulators fine Bank of America $225 million
As inflation rises, more Americans are living paycheck to paycheck
Consumers can expect more expensive loans after the Fed hikes interest rates
Buy now, pay later comes with the risk of fraud, a new study suggests
Mortgage rates jumped this week amid rising inflation
Bitcoin tumbles below $24,000, creating a snowball effect in the cryptocurrency world
Consumers increased their spending in May
Landmark legislation to regulate cryptocurrencies launched in Senate
President Biden pushes back timeline for student loan forgiveness
Cryptocurrency scams are continuing to grow, FTC reports
Many consumers feel pressured to overspend on celebrations in 2022, survey finds
Online banks win customer loyalty with personalized service
Consumers are still spending, but most say their finances have suffered
Average interest rate on personal loans goes down
Bitcoin rebounds slightly, but making alternative investments may be wise
Bitcoin value continues falling to under $27,000
Bitcoin falls to 50% of all-time high over the weekend
Consumer groups urge feds to crack down on ‘junk fees’
Illegal car repossessions and credit report disputes plague consumers, report finds
Nearly two-thirds of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, study shows
SEC goes on hiring spree to bolster cryptocurrency fraud division
Self-directed investors express frustration with online trading platforms
Economic growth fell by 1.4% in the first quarter
CFPB invokes seldom-used authority to protect consumers
Federal funding for biomedical research creates positive ripple effects, study finds
Women's salaries are likely to drop after their first child, study finds
CFPB sues TransUnion for allegedly deceiving consumers
Consumers went $42 billion deeper into debt in February
Satisfaction with banks is souring, survey shows
Poll finds large gaps in Americans’ knowledge about money
Payday borrowers should take advantage of extended payment plans, CFPB says
Biden administration extends suspension of student loan repayments
Cash App hit by data breach affecting over 8 million customer data files
Consumer groups urge feds to regulate ‘buy now, pay later’ apps
Legislators introduce E-cash as a way to digitize the American dollar
Fed says trouble may come with the end of the student loan moratorium
Credit bureaus are changing the way they report medical debt
CFPB launches new effort focused on financial issues faced by rural communities
Medical debt is becoming more of a burden on Americans, CFPB says
Spike in gold prices may cause some to cash in
How will a Fed interest rate increase affect consumers?
Biden to reportedly issue executive order related to cryptocurrency
Resistance training may be the best kind of exercise for improving sleep, study suggests
A majority of consumers live paycheck to paycheck, report finds
U.S. households increased debt by $1 trillion in 2021
Equifax finalizes data breach settlement with FTC and starts fulfilling claims
Experts weigh in on recent selloffs in cryptocurrency market
Experian to let consumers with no credit history write their own credit report
Fed signals upcoming interest rate hike that will affect credit card rates
Bitcoin and Ethereum fall to their lowest values in six months
Sofi wins federal approval to become a bank
Paying bills on time and managing debt can improve your credit score in 2022
Bank of America, Wells Fargo to scrap some fees
FTC offers advice to those looking for student loan repayment extension
Cryptocurrency crime skyrockets, but consumer protections are improving
Nearly half of all U.S. states will raise minimum wages in 2022
Biden extends suspension of student loan repayments until May 1
Capital One tops survey of bank customer satisfaction
Bank of America beefs up its rewards programs
Buy now, pay later purchases to begin showing on Equifax credit reports
The era of low interest rates may be ending
Affirm launches cash-back rewards program
Capital One to completely eliminate overdraft fees
Credit card applications are rising, Fed survey finds
Credit card debt rose by $17 billion in the third quarter
Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrencies hit new all-time highs
Kroger plans to accept Bitcoin Cash as a payment method [CORRECTED]
Bitcoin ETFs to become publicly available next week at New York Stock Exchange
Senate raises debt ceiling again to help U.S. economy escape another disaster
CFPB reminds consumers about mortgage forbearance options as pandemic rages on
Treasury Secretary says debt ceiling must be raised to avoid economic disaster
Consumers finding more opportunities to buy now, pay later
Inflation increased 0.3% in August
Study finds a third of buy now, pay later consumers are behind on payments
Many banks are easing loan standards, survey finds
Americans’ personal debt has decreased during the pandemic
Fidelity Investments reports 401(k) balances are at record high
Couples who disagree on finances are more likely to divorce, study finds
Having more money at midlife increases life expectancy, study finds
Circle K jumps into cryptocurrency by rolling out a huge Bitcoin ATM network
Bitcoin drops below $30,000 as $90 billion is erased from the cryptocurrency market
Consumers express growing frustration with early termination fees
Used cars and energy fueled inflation in June
Congress considers putting the government in charge of governing credit scores
Changes to wealth may impact consumers' cardiovascular health, study finds
Treasury Secretary announces backing from 130 countries for a global minimum corporate tax
Gold falls to 11-week low over the past 24 hours
Bitcoin goes up in value again after dipping below $30,000
Gold value falls after some Fed officials forecast higher interest rates
Ally Bank is eliminating overdraft fees. Could your bank be next?
HSBC to pull out of U.S. banking to focus on wealthier customers
Ethereum poised to dramatically cut the amount of energy it uses
IRS to require cryptocurrency investors to report transfers over $10,000
Bitcoin price falls below $32,000 for the first time in months
Treasury Secretary Yellen proposes higher corporate taxes for businesses
Fidelity launches investment product for teenagers
FCC rolls out program that gets consumers $50 off their monthly internet bill
Ethereum hits $4,000 value for the first time
Paycheck Protection Program stops accepting new applications as funding runs out
Treasury Secretary says ‘modest’ rise in interest rates is needed to keep economy in check
President Biden to propose another $1.8 trillion in federal spending for U.S. families and education
Biden to invest $80 billion in IRS to improve enforcement and crack down on tax evasion
Bitcoin value falls below $50,000 in response to Biden’s tax plans
Consumers have flocked to digital banking during the pandemic, study shows
Venmo adds ability to buy and sell bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin experiences ‘flash crash’ over the weekend
Financial stress linked to chronic pain later in life
Bitcoin price falls on Turkish government’s decision to ban crypto payments
Child tax credit checks will start arriving in July
Poll shows Americans plan to be more frugal after the pandemic
Bitcoin surpasses $63,000 on way to new record value
Gold prices rise as inflation moves higher than expected
Fed Chairman says economic outlook has ‘brightened substantially’
Biden proposes plan to raise taxes on major U.S. companies
Another 25 million stimulus checks are going out this week
Consumers spent $900 billion more online last year
Financial habits learned during the pandemic may last, survey suggests
Credit reporting agencies extend free weekly credit reports through April 2022
Visa will allow consumers to use a digital currency to settle transactions
Second batch of stimulus payments to go out this week
Coinbase fined $6.5 million over improper trading practices
CFPB steps in to help shield consumers from having their stimulus check garnished by creditors
Loophole allows debt collectors to take stimulus money from consumers’ bank accounts
TurboTax says it has taxpayers’ correct bank account information for stimulus checks
Some consumers slam Wells Fargo, JP Morgan over stimulus payments
Bitcoin hits a new weekend high only to roll back again
House gives final approval to $1.9 trillion stimulus
Stimulus bill would make it easier to forgive student loan debt
Senate passes $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
Bitcoin gets major vote of confidence as currency for international trade
Mortgages and car loans may soon cost more
Military families are struggling financially through the pandemic, survey shows
Treasury Secretary Yellen calls Bitcoin ‘extremely inefficient’
Bitcoin price sinks 10 percent following Elon Musk comment
'Buy now, pay later' options start to trend as a popular but risky credit darling
FTC shuts down payday lending scheme
Bitcoin price hits new record of $50,000
Mastercard to accept some cryptocurrencies as payments later this year
Student loan forgiveness missing from $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
The $1.9 trillion stimulus measure would increase the child tax credit
Tesla invests $1.5 billion in Bitcoin as Elon Musk praises cryptocurrencies
Democrats introduce plan to increase amount of student loan debt forgiveness
Visa to allow consumers to buy and sell digital currencies at banks
The pandemic reduced retirement savings in 2020
Robinhood reduces the number of restricted stocks amid GameStop frenzy
Individual traders bid up stock prices in a war with hedge funds
Bitcoin surges after Elon Musk adds Bitcoin hashtag to Twitter bio
Can job promotions make consumers more generous?
Bitcoin value falls 10 percent in two days
President Biden extends student loan payment pause by eight months
Money can play a large role in consumers' happiness and well-being, study finds
Biden proposal would give every American another $1,400 in stimulus payments
FTC warns nursing homes not to take residents’ stimulus checks
Cryptocurrency market takes a $200 billion tumble as Bitcoin loses ground
Small businesses can apply for a second round of PPP benefits starting today
TurboTax customers should receive their second stimulus payments soon
Most stimulus checks will be used to pay household bills, survey finds
IRS offers tool to track your stimulus payment
Bitcoin’s value closing in on $35,000
Sixty percent of consumers resolve to save money in 2021, survey finds
Some Americans may have already received stimulus payments
Holiday shoppers push credit limits, raising personal debt to a six-year high
COVID-19 stimulus bill signed into law
Administration says Americans to start receiving stimulus payments next week
Cryptocurrency company Ripple prepares to be sued by the SEC
Congress to vote on $900 billion COVID-19 aid package
Bitcoin’s value continues its ride, hitting $23,000
Robinhood stock trading app faces allegations of ‘predatory’ marketing practices
Stimulus checks to Americans reportedly back in $900 billion relief bill talks
Government shutdown will occur if new spending bill isn’t passed by Friday night
Bipartisan group of senators introduce $908 billion COVID-19 stimulus proposal
Fed chairman tells Congress that the economy needs more stimulus
Bitcoin value soars above $19,000
Bitcoin value soars past $18,000 as it climbs towards all-time high
Retail sales suffering in absence of second pandemic relief package
PayPal launches service to allow customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies
CFPB gives consumers more control over how debt collectors contact them
White House spokeswoman says chances of second COVID-19 relief bill before election are 'slim'
Pelosi sets deadline for passing stimulus bill before election day
Citigroup fined $400 million over how it manages data and handles risk
JPMorgan Chase pledges $30 billion to close the racial income gap
Billionaires are getting even richer during the COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
Trump ends talks with Democrats on a COVID-19 aid package
IRS extends deadline for filing to receive a stimulus payment
U.S. trade deficit hits highest level in 14 years
Preventing heart disease could greatly benefit economy and job market, study finds
LendingTree introduces free app to manage finances
Trump promises executive action to prevent surprise medical bills
Consumers may pay the bill for hospitals’ COVID-19 losses
Leaked documents suggest banking safeguards are weak
IRS offers $625,000 reward to anyone who can create tracing tool for Monero cryptocurrency or the Lightning Network
Consumers have paid off a record amount of debt during the pandemic, study finds
IRS to send out millions of letters urging taxpayers to request unclaimed stimulus checks
Americans prefer to save until an effective vaccine is available, study finds
Climate change could have serious impact on U.S. financial markets, report warns
Consumer groups line up against proposed banking rule change
Consumers’ saving habits evolved quickly during the pandemic, survey suggests
Robin Hood reportedly faces SEC probe over disclosure practices
Economists say we could be facing a ‘double-dip’ recession
Twenty percent of small businesses won’t survive pandemic, survey finds
Consumers are paying their bills and spending at retailers despite COVID-19
Trump’s payroll tax deferral plan amounts to a ‘payroll tax loan,’ expert says
Nearly 6 out of every 10 families of college students have taken a financial hit
Retirement account balances have surged during the pandemic
President Trump signs executive orders to extend some COVID-19 relief
Eligibility cutoff being considered for second round of stimulus checks
COVID-19 coin shortage has businesses scrambling to make change
Americans have taken full advantage of loan forbearance programs during pandemic
Some people are mistaking their stimulus payment for junk mail
FTC tries to clear up confusion surrounding stimulus payments on debit cards
Fed makes noise about buying ETFs and catches the ire of Bitcoin advocates
IRS clears the air on why all stimulus checks aren’t the standard $1,200
Cryptocurrency goes through the roof again
Consumers saving more money in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic
Cryptocurrency value jumps by $35 billion in one day
IRS updates stimulus check payment portal
Credit card companies lower credit limits as coronavirus pandemic rolls on
White House, Democrats close on new small business aid package
Young consumers are going into debt seeking health and fitness, survey shows
More Americans are raiding their retirement accounts, study finds
Payment apps are becoming increasingly popular with consumers
Fidelity clients may have seen a $0 account balance due to technical glitch
Most consumers entered 2020 stressed out over debt, survey finds
The Federal Reserve wants to relax investment rules for banks
TD Bank wins top ranking for best customer service
States charge feds of giving payday lenders a loophole around usury laws
New SECURE Act requires faster taxable withdrawals from inherited retirement accounts
What’s your biggest financial regret of the decade?
Trying to game a rewards credit card program could get your account shut down
Experts say spending continues to be a major source of secrecy in relationships
Consumer debt reaches record-high of $14 trillion
Report shows consumers are spending more with plastic instead of cash
Online banking has become more widespread among consumers, survey finds
Financial forecasters say millennials need to start socking away half of their paycheck
Americans think financial education classes should be mandatory, survey finds
Researchers say Trump’s Fed criticism is hurting the central bank
New York Fed injects capital into money markets to alleviate credit squeeze
Survey finds lack of transparency in health care costs
You can now use MoneyGram to send money to someone’s debit card
Ten percent of college students think credit cards are ‘free money,’ survey finds
New investors often fail to diversify their stocks, which could lead to disaster
Here’s how to claim your portion of the Equifax data breach settlement
Survey shows 45 percent of couples borrow money to pay for weddings
Facebook announces plans for its digital currency
Survey shows the lingering effects of the Great Recession
Facebook reportedly ready to launch its digital coin
Hidden fees have become more common and more costly
Teaching kids how to give can make them financially literate adults
Social Security benefits buy 33 percent less since 2000
Major changes for consumer credit reports are starting to roll out
Survey finds consumers still clinging to cash
Experian settles claims over inaccurate credit reports
A third of taxpayers who got refunds last year owe the IRS this year
TD Bank survey finds millennials lack credit knowledge
Personal incomes fell in January for the first time in three years
World economists predict another great recession by 2021
Young adult cancer survivors faced with issues related to work and money
American credit card debt reaches a record $1 trillion
FTC says it collected $2.3 billion in consumer refunds in a 13-month period
Millennials are both rich and poor, studies suggest
Most Americans under-save for retirement by almost 20 percent
Facebook is reportedly developing its own cryptocurrency
Experian says it can help consumers instantly raise their credit scores
Survey: Consumers less confident about paying off credit card bills
Should you let your child use your credit card?
Study finds physical and financial health are linked
Consumers getting refunds from record fraud judgment
One in three households struggle to pay utility bills
Payday lenders say they are suffering 'irreparable harm'
Update to credit file law allows consumers to freeze their credit reporting
Average cost of childcare almost as much as rent
Cryptocurrency market loses 10 percent of its value in 24 hours
Cardless transactions now available at ‘nearly all’ Chase ATMs
Florida appoints its own cryptocurrency czar
Central Bank agency warns that Bitcoin could break the internet
Bitcoin price plummets to new low after academics declare its value was artificially inflated
Bitcoin consumes as much energy as the country of Ireland, study claims
Young Americans have less consumer confidence than their parents
Bankruptcy makes loans more expensive, but not impossible
Experian launches free tool to remove mistakes from credit reports
Two-thirds of millennials haven’t saved anything for retirement
Citi refunding $335 million back to its overcharged credit card customers
The best cities for consumers seeking a fresh start
Congress may be moving toward cryptocurrency regulation
Millennials having trouble keeping up financially
Hackers rifle through thousands of sites panning for cryptocurrency
Government's consumer watchdog says agency will be less aggressive
Stock market volatility taking investors on wild ride
How rising interest rates will affect consumers
Report claims CFPB is backing away from Equifax probe
Federal Reserve limits Wells Fargo's growth, demands board changes
Credit card companies saying no to cryptocurrency purchases
Federal Reserve sees building inflation but keeps interest rates the same
Consumers' top financial regrets and how to avoid them
Thieves now use malware to take control of ATMs
Consumer savings rates fall to 10-year low
Cryptocurrencies rocked by 'disappearing' NEM
Bank of America customers owe a fee if they’re low on funds
Some Wells Fargo customers report getting double charges
Cryptocurrencies start the week with double-digit losses
Is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau mission changing?
Federal proposal would allow employers to pool their workers’ tips again
Tax deadlines and strategies to maximize your retirement savings
Renting is a good deal and about to get better
Federal Reserve raises key interest rate
Big banks and hackers go after Bitcoin, but value remains high
How the new Republican tax plan may affect the average consumer
Bitcoin's value surges past $10,000
Banks are paying more for your deposits
Credit score requirements for renters getting higher, study finds
Most high school students graduate without personal finance course
Freedom Debt Relief faces federal lawsuit
Surveys show renters still 'cost burdened' by rents
Parents often overspend on their children’s weddings, survey finds
Millennials urged to start saving for retirement now
TD Bank survey reveals U.S. consumers' average spending habits
Credit card interest rates poised to go higher
Millennials are more likely to share salary details with co-workers, survey finds
Why consumers should closely follow upcoming tax debate
Financial matters couples should discuss before saying ‘I do’
What the tax cut proposal would mean for consumers
The future of consumer banking rests in artificial intelligence
An emergency savings fund can start with a modest amount
Why the Fiduciary Rule faces uncertain future
Consumers still struggling to put money away
Veterans cautioned on VA loan charges
How do I protect my financial documents from an impending disaster?
The biggest financial stress may be avoidable
Online gambling industry targets low-income consumers and those with past gambling problems
Survey finds owning a home still biggest part of American Dream
A 2017 low point for 30-year mortgage rates
Reverse mortgage a risky way to increase Social Security payments
Do you live paycheck-to-paycheck?
Feds end consumer measure that earned wrath of payday lenders, Republicans and sex industry
How raising the minimum wage by $1 could reduce cases of child neglect
J.D. Power: great time to be a credit card customer
Perceptions of your partner's spending habits could lead to financial conflict
Lenders making fewer subprime loans
Labor Department delays full Fiduciary Rule for additional 18 months
Record high stock market not telling the whole story
JPMorgan Chase fined $4.6 million for not guaranteeing accuracy of consumer information
Lender rolls out 1% down mortgage for first-time home buyers
Poll: consumers back the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
Making time-saving purchases increases happiness in consumers
The economy has improved but money worries persist
Consumers support strong regulation of Wall Street, poll finds
Kiplinger rates the top banks and credit unions
What kind of financial shape is your state in?
More employers promoting financial wellness among employees
Most Americans can't afford a new car, study finds
Complaints about banks on the rise
Study finds Millennials spend far too much on vices
Consumer groups seek expansion of CFPB's authority
Capital One, Discover win honors for best mobile financial apps
Fed hikes interest rates amid record high credit card rates
Feds revising rule covering third-party debt collectors
Supreme Court splits straws over the definition of a debt collector
Brokers trim mutual fund line-ups as Fiduciary Rule takes effect
Social Security going up, but expenses rising faster
TIAA rolls out new automated investing platform to simplify retirement planning
Fiduciary Rule policing financial advisors takes effect June 9
Judge voids car title loans for Massachusetts consumers
Here are some alternatives to taking out a payday loan
Three out of four consumers live with financial regret, survey finds
Consumer debt reaches record high in first quarter
Financial management tools for college students
Chase mortgage rolls out the points for Sapphire Card customers
What to consider before taking out a reverse mortgage
States with the highest and lowest cost of living
More research stresses financial compatibility in relationships
Consumer advocates say repealing the Prepaid Card Rule would harm consumers
Feds fine auto lender for violating earlier consent order
Debt consolidation: the pros and cons
Three financial documents you should be checking
Why world tensions are making mortgages cheaper
All of a sudden, gold is glittering again
How to dispute inaccurate information in your credit report
How financial literacy can help ease anxiety about growing old
When 'fake news' can cost you real money
Common mistakes consumers make preparing their taxes
AGs ask Congress not to abolish protections for prepaid debit card users
Supreme Court weighs in on credit card swipe fees
Credit card and student loan complaints on the rise
Millennials saving more for their kid's college than for retirement, poll finds
How paying a little extra can reduce your debt faster
Feds considering changes to banking rules
Municipal debt collectors agree to clean up their act
Do you have $2,000 to meet an emergency?
Experian misled consumers about how its credit scores are used, feds charge
Planning for retirement still not high on workers' things-to-do lists
Survey finds consumers feeling better about savings
What are Millennials most likely to save for?
What the Fed's second rate hike means for consumers
Consumers increasingly turning to personal loans
Bitcoin passes gold in value for the first time ever
Survey finds consumers don't know about the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
How to talk to your significant other about finances
Credit card defaults continue to rise
Military personnel speak up for beleaguered consumer agency
AARP raps Trump executive order reversing fiduciary rule
Prospect Mortgage to pay $3.5 million for making illegal kickbacks
About half of consumers emotionally overspend, survey finds
Millions of payday loan ads removed from Google
Consumer groups file motion supporting CFPB in court battle
Dow Jones Average tops 20,000 for first time
Citigroup mortgage units to pay $29 million for giving homeowners the runaround
Why your emergency fund might not be big enough
Moody's to pay $863 million for favoritism in its ratings
Morgan Stanley pays $13 million to settle overbilling charges
Why you might have to move to get ahead financially
New Amazon rewards Visa pays 5% cash back
5 habits of financially fit consumers: #3, Setting financial goals
CFPB: TransUnion, Equifax deceived consumers, ordered to pay restitution
5 habits of financially fit consumers: #1, Checking credit reports
Dow Jones Industrial Average closing in on 20,000
Race track owner selling his business to protest new South Dakota payday law
Do you really need a brick-and-mortar bank?
Credit card worries weighing on consumers
Navy Federal Credit Union fined for improper debt collection practices
Chase, Capital One top bank brand study
What causes you the most financial stress?
Costco's switch to Visa from Amex doesn't sit well with everyone
Wells Fargo launches new loan program for first time homebuyers
Millennials go out more but spend less, survey finds
Credit card showdown: Chase Freedom vs. Blue Cash Preferred
Rising life insurance premiums challenged in court
Bankers warned about putting student loans into default when co-signer dies
HSBC paying $470 million to settle mortgage abuse claims
Study finds that more expensive weddings often lead to shorter marriages
Feds fine Clarity Services Inc. $8 million for consumer credit violations
Wells Fargo to pay $81 million for mortgage violations
Congress may allow debt collector robocalls to cell phones
Gold prices are up and so are the gold commercials
More military members identified as eligible for foreclosure relief
Mortgages continue to dominate complaints to the CFPB
Latest health insurance hacking compromises confidential data of 10.5 million people
Feds take action against sellers of non-existent credit or identity theft monitoring services
Feds charge Nationwide Biweekly's "Interest Minimizer" is deceptive
Green Tree Servicing to pay $63 million to settle federal charges
Subprime loans -- betting that new car will last 84 months
Fifth Third Bank customers miffed by security procedures
AT&T to GigaPower home Internet customers: online privacy costs $29 extra per month
Fannie Mae unveils new mortgage for first-time buyers
Bank of America to pay $16 billion fine for mortgage fraud - homeowners to get $7 billion
Payday loans, debt collection, credit reports -- all have big problems
Could you get $2,000 in an emergency? 40% of Americans can't
Bank of America to pay $727 million for deceptive marketing of credit card add-ons
Is it any easier to get a mortgage now?
Want to sell your own art or merchandise? Here's how
American Express Offers $25 Credit On 'Small Business Saturday'
Bank of America's 'PayPlan' Was Deceptive, Homeowners Charge
Foreclosure Backlog Will Take Decades to Clear Out
GAO Finds Little to Support Congress' Abolition of ACORN
Food Prices Expected To Climb In 2011
Chase Making Refunds to Overcharged Military Personnel
Finding Money from Pension Plans of Past Employers
Federal Reserve Sees Improvement In The Economy
Top Financial Products for Young Adults
Study: Credit Card Reward Programs Lead to More Debt
High-Dividend Stocks May Offer the Best Value for Today's Investor
4 in 10 Americans Saving 0 for Retirement, Women Worrying More Than Men
Foreclosure 'Short-Cuts' by GMAC Mortage May Be Just the Latest in a Series of Missteps
Payday Loan Lawsuit Brings $18 Million Settlement Against Advance America
FCC Questions Telcos, Google on Early Termination Fees
When Should You Sell Exchange Traded Funds?
Some Blame Obscure Accounting Rule for Financial Crisis
Subprime Lender Implosion: Bad Omen For Housing Market
New Bankruptcy Law, One Year Later
The Ads Say "It's Time to Talk to Chuck" But what if Chuck no longer works there?
"Trailing Interest" Snags Bank Of America Customers
Chase Warns of Online Survey Scam
TransUnion Gets Into Tenant Screening Business
Study Disputes Lenders' Excuses for Charging Blacks and Latinos Higher Rates
The "Worst Hack Ever:" Debit Card Security Crisis Continues
The Earnings Suspense File: Social Security's "Secret Stash"
Credit Cards Ensnare, Victimize Working Families, Report Finds
Spitzer Charges Feds Conspiring to Shield Banks Against State Consumer Protection Laws
Predatory Lending Bill A Ruse, Consumer Groups Charge
CitiGroup Settles Predatory Lending Charges for $215 Million
Behind The Screen Door - Knowing the SCOREX
