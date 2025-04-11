Best cities for big apartments in 2025

Key takeaways:

Apartments have gotten bigger in recent years after a period of shrinking.

Some of the best cities for bigger apartments are Tallahassee, Gainesville and Baton Rouge, while Seattle, Portland and Queens have the smallest apartments.

Cities where apartment sizes have grown most include Marietta, San Francisco and Cleveland, while Arlington, Birmingham and Detroit have seen apartment sizes dwindle.

There's good news for renters: Apartments are getting bigger.

The average square feet for multifamily apartments ticked up to 908 square feet in 2024, up from 903 in 2023 and 891 in 2022, according to an analysis from RentCafe, which looked at the 100 most popular cities for renters.

Smaller apartments have received some of the biggest gains in size.

Studios added an average of 13 square feet in 2024, followed by one-bedroom apartments (6 square feet) and two-bedroom apartments (4 square feet), RentCafe said.

Only three-bedroom apartments declined by an average of five square feet.

Which cities have the biggest apartments?

Cities in the South have continued to offer the biggest apartments, RentCafe said.

Florida's Tallahassee is the best city for big apartments, offering an average of 1,130 square feet for new units completed in the last 10 years, RentCafe said.

"Rentals here provide generous living spaces, particularly for students and professionals drawn to the city’s university-centered lifestyle," RentCafe said.

After Tallahassee, Florida's Gainesville had the second-biggest apartments, with an average of 1,122 square feet, followed by Louisiana's Baton Rouge (1,055 square feet), Tennessee's Knoxville (1,041 square feet) and Georgia's Marietta (1,041 square feet).

Apartments in some cities are more quickly gaining size.

In Georgia's Marietta, apartments have gained an average of 100 square feet over the last 10 years.

And San Francisco, known for being a challenging rental market with often small apartments, followed Marietta with a gain of 59 square feet.

"Apartments in San Francisco have expanded the most among large cities," RentCafe said.

Queens, despite being ranked third among cities with the smallest apartments, have seen its apartments gain 39 square feet.

