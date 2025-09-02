Retirees face shrinking gains: rising healthcare costs may eat up 2026 COLA

Social Security benefits are expected to rise by about 2.7 % in 2026, equating to roughly a $54 monthly boost—but rising Medicare costs threaten to eat most of it.

Medicare Part B premiums are projected to climb 11.6 %, from $185 to about $206.50/month, which alone could consume nearly 40 % of the COLA increase.

Broader healthcare expense hikes—including rising Part D costs, deductibles, and out‑of‑pocket expenses—are already pushing many seniors to cut back on essentials like groceries and medications.

Current projections indicate that Social Security recipients could receive a 2.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2026, slightly up from last year’s 2.5 %—a modest gain that may nonetheless prove insufficient in the face of surging healthcare costs.

That projected increase would translate to approximately $54 more per month for an average beneficiary. However, as Medicare Part B premiums are set to rise 11.6 %, increasing by $21.50/month to $206.50, Social Security checks may only gain $32–33 net—erasing nearly 40 % of that new income.

And Part B premiums aren’t the only concern. Medicare Part D costs are also expected to increase—around 6 % in premiums—and deductibles and other out‑of‑pocket costs, such as those for medications or services, are also on the rise. Moreover, the Part B deductible is projected to jump from $257 to $288, an 11.2 % increase in itself, according to Investopedia.

Effects are being felt

The rising burden is already having real effects: A recent nationwide survey found over half of retirees are cutting discretionary spending, and notably, more than one-third are forced to trim essentials like groceries and medical care—all while COLA increases lag behind rising inflation and healthcare costs.

Experts warn that the disconnect between broad inflation measures (like the CPI‑W, which drives COLA) and the actual spending patterns of retirees—especially on healthcare—means that many seniors will see little to no real improvement in their budgets in 2026, Barron's recently reported.

What’s at stake?

Even with a COLA bump, rising medical costs—especially those automatically deducted from benefits—mean that many retirees will struggle to feel any real financial benefit next year. As the mismatch between inflation measures and seniors’ actual spending grows, advocates are pushing for a revision of how COLA is calculated or better indexing to retirees’ cost burdens—particularly healthcare.

Senior advocacy groups say none of this should surprise anyone.

“Social Security checks aren’t keeping up with inflation. If four in five seniors think inflation was higher than the government reported in 2024, maybe we should stop questioning their experiences and start questioning why the COLA is failing to measure them,” said Shannon Benton, executive director of the Senior Citizens League.