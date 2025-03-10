Egg prices continued their surge in February

Some grocery items rose in price in February while some fell. The ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index fell by $1.06 from January and was down 5% from February 2024.
The index is based on prices of 25 commonly purchased grocery items, tracked in real-time by Datasembly. The same shopping cart cost $162.92 in February 2024 but $154.70 last month. The latter total might have been lower if not for the cost of eggs.
In February, eggs were by far the biggest driver of grocery inflation. A dozen organic eggs cost $7.30 in February, up from $6.90 in January, a one-month 5.7% increase. Compared to February 2024, the price was up 33.6%.
Bacon prices also caused some consumer pain, rising from $7.43 in January to $7.91 in February. Year-over-year, the cost of 16 oz. of bacon rose 7.2%.
Other items in the cart that were more expensive last month include:
Paper towels
Cola
Ketchup
Mayo
Butter
Potato chips
Bottled water
Other items in the cart either declined in price or the price remained the same.
The February Shopping Cart Index
|Product
|January 2024
|January 2025
|February 2024
|February 2025
|Penne Pasta 16 oz
|$2.04
|$1.90
|$2.21
|$1.89
|Select-a-size Paper towels
|$21.99
|$23.99
|$21.99
|$22.49
|Solid White Albacore Tuna in water 5oz
|$2.19
|$2.19
|$2.30
|$2.16
|Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup 10.75 oz
|$1.80
|$1.56
|$1.56
|$1.43
|Cola Bottle 2 liters
|$2.84
|$2.93
|$2.90
|$3.05
|Whole Milk Half Gallon
|$2.16
|$2.54
|$2.22
|$2.53
|Whole Bean Coffee 12oz
|$12.93
|$12.20
|$12.55
|$12.21
|Organic eggs 1 dozen
|$5.27
|$6.90
|$5.46
|$7.30
|Waffles 10 count, 12.3 oz
|$3.11
|$3.27
|$3.18
|$3.27
|Frosted donuts 8 count
|$6.49
|$4.93
|$5.32
|$4.77
|Tomato ketchup 20 oz
|$3.88
|$4.25
|$4.02
|$4.37
|Mayonnaise 30 oz
|$6.38
|$6.38
|$6.78
|$6.39
|Honey Nut Cereal 18.8oz Family size
|$6.36
|$5.63
|$7.17
|$5.40
|American Cheese singles 24 ct
|$5.82
|$5.30
|$6.01
|$5.28
|Salted Butter 1 lb
|$6.19
|$6.17
|$5.92
|$6.23
|Classic Potato Chips 8 oz bag
|$3.61
|$3.81
|$3.51
|$3.86
|Honey Wheat Bread 20 oz
|$3.79
|$3.69
|$3.79
|$3.69
|Cookies 14.3oz
|$7.64
|$3.78
|$7.63
|$3.78
|Bacon 16 oz
|$7.69
|$7.43
|$8.53
|$7.91
|Liquid dish detergent 46 oz
|$5.57
|$5.58
|$5.57
|$5.58
|Spring Water 16.9 oz, 32 ct
|$7.65
|$7.11
|$7.67
|$7.14
|1000 sheet toilet paper 12 ct
|$13.94
|$12.79
|$14.07
|$12.67
|Peanut Butter 16.3 oz
|$4.39
|$3.17
|$3.70
|$3.10
|White rice 32 oz
|$5.42
|$4.95
|$5.44
|$4.94
|Laundry detergent 96 oz
|$13.11
|$13.31
|$13.42
|$13.26
|$ 162.26
|$ 155.76
|$162.92
|$154.70
Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.