Egg prices continued their surge in February

Some grocery items rose in price in February while some fell. The ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index fell by $1.06 from January and was down 5% from February 2024.

The index is based on prices of 25 commonly purchased grocery items, tracked in real-time by Datasembly. The same shopping cart cost $162.92 in February 2024 but $154.70 last month. The latter total might have been lower if not for the cost of eggs.

In February, eggs were by far the biggest driver of grocery inflation. A dozen organic eggs cost $7.30 in February, up from $6.90 in January, a one-month 5.7% increase. Compared to February 2024, the price was up 33.6%.

Bacon prices also caused some consumer pain, rising from $7.43 in January to $7.91 in February. Year-over-year, the cost of 16 oz. of bacon rose 7.2%.

Other items in the cart that were more expensive last month include:

Paper towels

Cola

Ketchup

Mayo

Butter

Potato chips

Bottled water

Other items in the cart either declined in price or the price remained the same.

The February Shopping Cart Index

Product January 2024 January 2025 February 2024 February 2025 Penne Pasta 16 oz $2.04 $1.90 $2.21 $1.89 Select-a-size Paper towels $21.99 $23.99 $21.99 $22.49 Solid White Albacore Tuna in water 5oz $2.19 $2.19 $2.30 $2.16 Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup 10.75 oz $1.80 $1.56 $1.56 $1.43 Cola Bottle 2 liters $2.84 $2.93 $2.90 $3.05 Whole Milk Half Gallon $2.16 $2.54 $2.22 $2.53 Whole Bean Coffee 12oz $12.93 $12.20 $12.55 $12.21 Organic eggs 1 dozen $5.27 $6.90 $5.46 $7.30 Waffles 10 count, 12.3 oz $3.11 $3.27 $3.18 $3.27 Frosted donuts 8 count $6.49 $4.93 $5.32 $4.77 Tomato ketchup 20 oz $3.88 $4.25 $4.02 $4.37 Mayonnaise 30 oz $6.38 $6.38 $6.78 $6.39 Honey Nut Cereal 18.8oz Family size $6.36 $5.63 $7.17 $5.40 American Cheese singles 24 ct $5.82 $5.30 $6.01 $5.28 Salted Butter 1 lb $6.19 $6.17 $5.92 $6.23 Classic Potato Chips 8 oz bag $3.61 $3.81 $3.51 $3.86 Honey Wheat Bread 20 oz $3.79 $3.69 $3.79 $3.69 Cookies 14.3oz $7.64 $3.78 $7.63 $3.78 Bacon 16 oz $7.69 $7.43 $8.53 $7.91 Liquid dish detergent 46 oz $5.57 $5.58 $5.57 $5.58 Spring Water 16.9 oz, 32 ct $7.65 $7.11 $7.67 $7.14 1000 sheet toilet paper 12 ct $13.94 $12.79 $14.07 $12.67 Peanut Butter 16.3 oz $4.39 $3.17 $3.70 $3.10 White rice 32 oz $5.42 $4.95 $5.44 $4.94 Laundry detergent 96 oz $13.11 $13.31 $13.42 $13.26 $ 162.26 $ 155.76 $162.92 $154.70

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.