Fidelity highlights financial scams that are growing more dangerous

Fidelity experts warn that financial scams are becoming more sophisticated, with criminals using AI, impersonation, and increasingly convincing phishing, text, and voice schemes.

Consumers of all ages are being targeted, with scammers often creating a sense of urgency or posing as trusted institutions to trick victims into revealing sensitive information.

Simple precautions — such as verifying messages independently, avoiding suspicious links, and enabling multi-factor authentication — can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim.

A new episode of Fidelity Investments’ Money Unscripted podcast is sounding the alarm on a surge in increasingly sophisticated financial scams, warning consumers that anyone — not just the elderly — can fall victim.

In the episode, host Ally Donnelly and Fidelity’s head of cyber defense, Sean Downey, outline how modern scammers are evolving their tactics, using everything from fake emails and text messages to AI-generated videos and voice impersonations to deceive victims.

Scams are getting smarter — and harder to detect

Cybercrime is no longer limited to poorly written phishing emails. According to Fidelity’s discussion, scammers now deploy a wide range of tactics, including “phishing” (fraudulent emails), “smishing” (text-based scams), and “vishing” (voice calls designed to extract personal information).

The growing use of artificial intelligence has made these schemes more convincing. Messages may appear polished and legitimate, while deepfake audio or video can mimic trusted individuals, increasing the likelihood that victims will comply with requests.

“Cyber scams are everywhere,” Fidelity notes in its learning materials, emphasizing the need for consumers to recognize red flags in digital communications.

Anyone can be a target

Contrary to common belief, the podcast highlights that scam victims span all demographics. While older adults are often perceived as the primary targets, younger and tech-savvy individuals are also vulnerable — particularly as scams increasingly rely on urgency and emotional manipulation rather than obvious technical flaws.

Cybercriminals often impersonate trusted institutions, including financial firms, and may claim there is an urgent problem with an account to pressure victims into acting quickly.

Key warning signs

Fidelity experts stress that recognizing common warning signs is critical. Among the biggest red flags:

Unexpected messages or calls requesting sensitive information

Urgent language demanding immediate action to avoid financial loss

Requests for passwords, codes, or account access

Suspicious links or mismatched web addresses

Even legitimate-looking communications can be fraudulent, especially as scammers use advanced tools to mimic real organizations.

How to protect yourself

The podcast emphasizes simple but effective steps consumers can take to safeguard their finances and personal data:

Verify communications independently by contacting companies through official channels

Avoid clicking links or downloading attachments from unknown sources

Enable multi-factor authentication on financial and personal accounts

Keep contact information updated to receive legitimate security alerts

Experts also advise slowing down when faced with urgent requests. Taking a moment to verify information can prevent costly mistakes.

If consumers suspect they’ve been targeted or compromised, Fidelity recommends acting quickly — contacting financial institutions, securing accounts, and reporting the incident to appropriate authorities.