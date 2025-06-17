Looking for a side job this summer? Here are 10 remote options.

Getting a side job can be a great way to boost your monthly income; however, having a clear goal is the key to success.

The major perks of a side job: flexibility and opportunity.

Consumers are encouraged to approach any side job with intention, making their goals for the position clear from the outset.

If you’re thinking about ways to boost your income this summer, but you’re not sure where to go or what to do, look no further.

FlexJobs recently conducted a survey that found that over 60% of people are either actively looking for a side job or currently have one. However, any kind of job search is never easy, so knowing where to look and what opportunities exist is paramount.

FlexJobs released its list of the top 10 remote side jobs to look for this summer. Then, career expert Keith Spencer shared insights with ConsumerAffairs on everything you need to know about the remote job market.

What are the top 10?

To compile this list, FlexJobs analyzed its database between January 1, and May 31, 2025, and identified the part-time remote jobs with the most openings. All are actively hiring and include the average hourly salary range from Payscale.

Here’s their list:

Nurse ($57/hour) Therapist ($31/hour) Project Manager ($29/hour) Copywriter ($25/hour) Accountant ($24/hour) Career Consultant ($23/hour) Interpreter ($22/hour) Graphic Designer ($21/hour) Administrative Assistant ($18/hour) Customer Service Representative ($17/hour)

Choose jobs that align with your goals

Spencer says that side jobs are a great way to supplement monthly income. However, picking up another job just for the sake of it may not yield the best outcomes.

“Side hustles can be a great way to supplement income, combat wage stagnation, build new skills, and explore different career paths,” he explained. “It’s important though, to approach them with intention.

“Make sure you’re choosing gigs that align with your goals, being realistic about your time and energy, and guarding against burnout or conflicts with a full-time job. A well-chosen side hustle can boost confidence and open new doors, but it shouldn’t distract from your primary career, derail an active job search, or compromise your long-term plans.”

Flexibility is key

Two of the biggest perks of the side hustle landscape: opportunities and flexibility.

“Even without specialized skills or experience, the side hustle landscape offers plenty of accessible opportunities. Administrative support and customer service jobs are prime examples of roles with low barriers to entry that can help you earn income while building valuable, transferable skills,” Spencer said.

“The primary appeal of a side hustle is the ability to earn extra income while still having time for other priorities, whether that's a full-time job, an active job search, caregiving duties, or other personal commitments. Flexibility is key, which is why many workers in the side hustle economy seek remote or, at minimum, hybrid opportunities. Remote side jobs make it easier to manage multiple responsibilities without sacrificing convenience or control.”

Find the right fit

Like any other job opportunity, finding the side hustle that fits into your life takes time, effort, and attention. However, with the right preparation, it can pay off in more ways than one.

“If you’re looking for additional work, start by getting clear on the type of role you want and why,” Spencer said. “That clarity will help you target the right opportunities and tailor your resume, cover letter, and outreach accordingly.

“Think about what your ideal employer or client is looking for and position yourself to meet that need. Whether it’s a part-time role or a freelance project, show how your skills will help solve a problem or support a key priority. Keep your materials focused, relevant, and easy to scan. And don’t underestimate the value of following up. Sometimes, persistence makes all the difference in landing that next opportunity.”