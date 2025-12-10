Women are saving far less than men — and feeling the stress, report finds

Findings from a recent report found that women save 45% less than men, reporting higher financial anxiety and lower satisfaction with their money situation.

Social pressures, caregiving roles, and financial FOMO are major drivers behind the savings gap.

AI tools may help bridge the gap, offering personalized guidance, habit-building tools, and greater confidence for users who struggle with saving.

Though many young adults say they feel pretty confident managing their money, a new report suggests that confidence isn’t translating into financial stability — especially for women.

According to new research from Cleo, women are saving 45% less than men each month, putting away about $166 compared to men’s $319.

That gap doesn’t just show up in bank accounts; it shows up in stress levels, too. Women reported feeling significantly more anxious and less satisfied with their financial situation, highlighting just how uneven the path to financial wellness has become.

To break down these findings, and offer concrete solutions for consumers, ConsumerAffairs interviewed Rob Torres, Lead Financial Expert at Cleo.

Why are women saving less than men?

Torres broke down why this large disparity exists between men’s and women’s savings accounts.

“Several factors are driving the savings gap between men and women, including higher emotional and financial caregiving pressures,” Torres explained. “Women often face increased anxiety around money and carry greater responsibility for supporting others, which can make it harder to build consistent savings.

“Social media is also a factor. Curated online lifestyles may pressure women, who already report lower financial satisfaction, to spend rather than save, undermining long-term money goals.”

Bridging the financial health gap

Based on these findings, Torres shared some of the tangible ways that consumers can strengthen their financial health.

“We need money tools that actually help women and consumers understand and plan for cost volatility – not just statically track spending habits,” he said. “In order for real change to happen, there has to be an increased focus on behavioral finance. This teaches consumers how to manage impulses, avoid financial FOMO and stay consistent with savings goals.

“As a society, we also need greater transparency and normalized conversations about money including debt, struggles, and tradeoffs – which are often considered taboo and leave women without relatable benchmarks. Everyone’s financial situation is different and unique which is why personalized frameworks that align financial behaviors with individual values and goals are more effective than social comparisons seen on social media.”

Utilizing AI tools

The Cleo report found that nearly one in four respondents are open to using AI for financial support, signaling a growing trust in digital coaching. Torres explained that these tools can help consumers feel more confident in managing their money.

“AI can break cycles of overspending and undersaving by offering personalized insights, helping users understand what they can afford, what can wait, and what aligns with their actual money goals,” he said.

“Predictive features can warn users about upcoming expenses, reducing the unpredictability that drives anxiety. Habit-building tools and gentle nudges support consistent saving—particularly valuable for users who struggle with self-discipline. AI also provides judgment-free emotional reinforcement, validating decisions and building confidence over time.”