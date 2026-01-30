It’s getting harder to sell a house: deal cancellations surged in December

Roughly 40,000 U.S. home-purchase agreements were canceled in December, representing 16.3% of homes that went under contract, according to a new Redfin report.

The cancellation rate rose from 14.9% a year earlier, marking the highest December level since Redfin began tracking the data in 2017.

Analysts say high housing costs and growing inventory are giving buyers more leverage — and more willingness to walk away from deals.

Homebuyers backed out of a record share of purchase agreements in December, as affordability pressures and rising inventory reshaped the housing market, according to a new analysis from real estate broker Redfin.

Redfin estimates that about 40,000 pending home sales fell through nationwide in December, equal to 16.3% of homes that went under contract that month. While the data is seasonal, the year-over-year increase signals a market where buyers are growing increasingly cautious and selective.

“High housing costs and rising inventory have made homebuyers more selective,” said Chen Zhao, head of economics research at Redfin. “Home sellers outnumber buyers by a record margin, meaning the buyers who are in the market have options and may walk away if they believe they can find a better or more affordable home.”

The role of inspections

One common reason deals collapse is the inspection contingency. Buyers often cancel contracts after inspections uncover issues such as structural problems or deferred maintenance. In many cases, however, inspections may serve as the formal trigger for a decision that is really driven by sticker shock, as buyers come to terms with high monthly mortgage payments.

Atlanta emerged as the metro area with the highest share of canceled deals. More than one in five pending home sales there—22.5%—fell through in December, up from 19.6% in November. Jacksonville, Florida, and San Antonio, Texas, tied for second at 20.6%, followed by Cleveland at 20.2% and Tampa at 19.4%.

Atlanta has quickly shifted into a strong buyer’s market. Redfin noted that sellers in the metro now outnumber buyers by more than 80%, a dynamic that has emboldened buyers to walk away when terms aren’t favorable. Atlanta first topped the nation for cancellations in November and has continued that trend.

Fewer cancellations in the Northeast

At the other end of the spectrum, cancellations were rare in parts of the Northeast and California. Nassau County, New York, posted the lowest rate at just 3.8%, followed by San Francisco at 4.2%, San Jose, California, at 8.9%, and New York City at 10.5%.

Although cancellation rates remain relatively low in the Bay Area, they rose sharply there compared with last year. San Jose saw the largest annual increase among the metros analyzed, with cancellations jumping 6.8 percentage points. Oakland and Sacramento also recorded notable increases, reflecting a market that has cooled from its post-pandemic frenzy and moved into more balanced territory.

“Buyers have options and aren’t shy about negotiating to find the right home,” said Alison Williams, a Redfin Premier agent in Sacramento. “Cost is a major barrier right now, so if the seller hasn't fixed maintenance issues or the home is priced too high, the buyer may back out.”

Not all markets saw rising cancellations. Detroit experienced the largest decline, followed by Warren, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles and Nassau County, New York—suggesting that local conditions still matter greatly in determining buyer behavior.

Redfin sees some relief on the horizon for would-be buyers. Mortgage payments have eased in recent months as interest rates declined, and home price growth has slowed. Redfin economists expect affordability to gradually improve in 2026, with wages rising faster than housing costs — potentially stabilizing the market and reducing the incentive for buyers to abandon deals at the last minute.