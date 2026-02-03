Why your raise doesn’t feel like a raise anymore

Wages are up, but buying power is down. Average pay rose 18% since 2020, but after inflation and local living costs, the typical worker is effectively earning less than they were four years ago.

Where you live matters more than ever. Most states saw real income decline, with high housing costs playing a major role — while a handful of lower-cost states are seeing paychecks stretch further.

The squeeze is reshaping work and careers. More workers are taking on second jobs to keep up with rising expenses, fueling burnout and making it harder to advance or earn higher pay long-term.

If your paycheck has gone up in the last few years but your bank account still feels stretched thin, you’re not imagining it. While wages have climbed since the pandemic, the cost of everyday life — from housing and groceries to gas and childcare — has risen even faster in many parts of the country.

A new analysis from MyPerfectResume, which looked at federal wage data alongside regional cost-of-living trends, found that most workers are actually worse off than they were four years ago. On paper, average wages jumped 18% between 2020 and 2024. In reality, once inflation and local prices are factored in, the typical worker’s purchasing power fell by about 2.6% — the equivalent of a quiet nationwide pay cut.

Why aren’t raises keeping up with the cost of living?

ConsumerAffairs spoke with career expert Jasmine Escalera to learn why raises aren’t translating to better living standards. She explained that while workers’ pay increased between 2020 and 2024, consumer prices rose even more.

“That gap highlights a growing disconnect between workers' earnings and rising expenses, making it difficult for wages to keep pace with the cost of living,” she said.

On top of that, Escalera said that many companies adjust pay only at set times of the year – during annual performance reviews or when an employee receives a promotion that qualifies for a raise. This means that many workers are struggling to keep up with rising costs while their pay remains stagnant.

“Taken together, these trends show a disconnect between real-time changes in inflation or local cost-of-living increases and how salaries are actually adjusted,” Escalera said. “Even when workers technically receive raises, those increases often come too late or too infrequently to relieve financial stress. This leaves many employees feeling that their pay may never fully keep pace with the true cost of living.”

Where do paychecks go the farthest?

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), MyPerfectResume looked at the states where paychecks go the farthest – and which states are losing the most ground.

Where paychecks go the farthest:

Idaho (+3.1%) Florida (+2.6%) Washington (+2.3%) Montana (+2.3%) Wyoming (+1.8%)

States losing the most ground:

Massachusetts (–5.3%) New York (–5.3%) Maryland (–5.4%) Rhode Island (–6.9%) New Jersey (–7.0%)

“One of the biggest factors erasing employee wage gains is likely housing costs,” Escalera said. “We see that states with the steepest declines in real income tend to have higher housing costs. That pattern suggests that housing expenses are a major contributor to why wage increases aren’t keeping up with the cost of living in certain regions.”

How does this affect workers?

Escalera explained that this trend is likely to affect workers in several ways.

One of the biggest: the need for secondary income. She said that another recent report from MyPerfectResume shows that 72% of workers already rely on a second source of income, with 38% saying inflation has significantly increased the need.

“But working multiple jobs takes a real toll: 21% of employees report a decline in health, and 15% report increased burnout,” she explained.

On top of that, Escalera noted that taking on secondary jobs can have serious implications for career mobility.

“When workers are stretched thin trying to cover basic expenses, they have less bandwidth to focus on growth, strategy, or visibility in their primary role. Over time, this limits promotions and pay increases, creating a vicious cycle in which low wages that don’t cover living costs drive secondary work, which in turn drives burnout, and then impacts career advancement and earning potential.”