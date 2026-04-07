The tax-filing deadline is approaching: What you need to know

The IRS is urging taxpayers to file electronically and choose direct deposit to speed refunds.

April 15 remains the deadline for most filers, with extensions available, but not extensions to pay.

Free filing options are available for eligible taxpayers through IRS Free File and Direct File programs.

With the April 15 tax filing deadline fast approaching, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reminding millions of Americans to finalize and submit their returns while taking advantage of tools designed to make the process faster, safer, and more accurate.

The agency is encouraging taxpayers who have not yet filed to do so as soon as possible, noting that electronic filing combined with direct deposit remains the quickest way to receive a refund. Most refunds are issued within 21 days when returns are filed electronically without errors.

Extensions available — but taxes still due

For those who need more time, the IRS says taxpayers can request an automatic six-month extension, pushing the filing deadline to October. However, officials stress that an extension to file is not an extension to pay.

Taxpayers are still required to estimate and pay any owed taxes by April 15 to avoid potential penalties and interest. Payments can be made online through IRS Direct Pay, debit or credit card, or other electronic options.

Free filing options expand access

The IRS continues to promote free filing programs for eligible individuals. IRS Free File allows taxpayers below certain income thresholds to use guided tax software at no cost, while Direct File — available in select states — offers a simplified way to file directly with the IRS.

“These tools are designed to help taxpayers file accurately and avoid common errors that can delay processing,” the agency said.

Common errors can delay refunds

The IRS is also warning filers to double-check their returns for frequent mistakes, including incorrect Social Security numbers, mismatched income figures, and missing signatures. Errors can slow down processing and delay refunds.

Taxpayers are also advised to gather all necessary documents, such as W-2s, 1099 forms, and records of credits or deductions, before filing.

Eligible taxpayers may still benefit from valuable tax credits, including the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, which can significantly boost refunds. The IRS encourages filers to review eligibility carefully, as many taxpayers miss out on credits each year.

Watch for scams

As the deadline nears, the IRS is cautioning taxpayers to remain vigilant against scams and fraudulent communications. The agency emphasizes that it does not initiate contact via email, text, or social media to request personal or financial information.

With just days remaining before April 15, IRS officials say filing sooner rather than later can help taxpayers avoid last-minute stress, processing delays, and potential penalties.

For those still preparing their returns, the message is straightforward: file electronically, pay what you owe on time, and use trusted IRS resources to ensure a smooth filing season.