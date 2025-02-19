Housing shifts to buyer's market first time in six years, Redfin says

The housing market has turned into a buyer's market for the first time this decade.

There was 3.7 months of for-sale supply sitting in the housing market in January, the most since February 2019 and up from 3.3 months of supply a year ago, according to real-estate website Redfin.

“Historically, a buyer’s market has been defined as when months of supply reaches 4-6 months — but old definitions don’t fit the reality of today’s market,” said Chen Zhao, Redfin's economics research lead, in a press release.

Redfin said the following shows buyers are in favor:

Sales slowing: Pending sales fell 6.3% in January to the lowest mark since the early days of the pandemic in April 2020.

Still, Zhao said plenty of homebuyers "don't feel like they are in a buyer's market" because home prices are at near-record highs and mortgage rates are elevated.

She also said these favorable conditions for homebuyers might not last long.

"But we are more than halfway through the decade and this is the first time we can say that buyers have as much, if not more, power than sellers," Zhao said.

Where is it a buyer's market in the U.S.?

The picture is different across the U.S.: Homebuyers have much more negotiating power in the Sun Belt, but sellers are favored in the Northeast and Midwest, Redfin said.

It is especially good for homebuyers in Florida, which had six of the top 10 major metros with the most months of supply.

Below is a table on the top 10 buyer's markets among 100 of the most-populous metros in the U.S.

