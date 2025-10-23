Why your health insurance premiums keep rising

Health care costs are rising due to higher hospital prices, drug costs, and administrative expenses.

More people are using medical services as delayed pandemic care catches up.

Insurers are adjusting premiums to offset inflation and new government coverage rules.

The cost of health insurance is climbing again in 2025 and is predicted to go even higher in 2026, leaving many consumers wondering why their premiums keep outpacing wages and inflation.

A survey by Kaiser Family Foundation shows premiums for job-based health insurance rose 6% in 2025 to an average of $26,993 a year for family coverage. While insurers point to broader economic trends, experts say five key factors are driving the increases.

1. Medical inflation and hospital prices

The largest single factor behind rising premiums is the continued surge in medical costs. Hospitals and physicians’ groups have been renegotiating contracts with insurers, citing their own higher labor, equipment, and supply expenses. According to recent industry data, hospital prices rose by more than 6% last year, outpacing overall inflation.

The pandemic also left many health systems financially strained. Now, they’re seeking to recoup losses by raising prices for procedures, inpatient stays, and outpatient visits.

2. Prescription drug costs

Prescription drugs remain a stubborn source of inflation in the health system. Specialty medications for chronic and rare diseases—some costing more than $10,000 a month—are expanding rapidly. Even with new federal efforts to allow Medicare to negotiate some prices, most private insurance plans are still grappling with soaring pharmaceutical spending.

Pharmacy benefit managers, who negotiate drug prices for insurers, are under increasing scrutiny for opaque pricing practices that may contribute to consumer costs.

3. More people seeking care

After years of postponed medical visits during the pandemic, Americans are returning to doctors’ offices and hospitals in record numbers. Preventive screenings, elective surgeries, and chronic disease management appointments are all up. Insurers base premiums on expected claims, and as utilization rises, so do the rates.

This surge also includes a growing demand for mental health services, which many insurers are now required to cover more fully.

4. Administrative and regulatory costs

Administrative overhead – everything from claims processing to compliance with new coverage mandates – continues to eat into insurers’ margins. States and the federal government have expanded coverage requirements, including for telehealth and mental health parity. Each new rule adds to the cost of doing business, which insurers pass on to consumers.

5. Demographic and market shifts

An aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity mean insurers must cover more expensive care. In some states, fewer insurers are competing in the marketplace, giving remaining companies greater pricing power.

Consumers facing higher premiums have limited options, but shopping carefully during open enrollment can help. Comparing plans on state and federal marketplaces may reveal lower-cost alternatives, especially for those eligible for income-based subsidies.

Experts also recommend focusing on preventive care and using in-network providers to avoid surprise bills. Despite these strategies, the underlying cost drivers show little sign of easing soon.