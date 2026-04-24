For Businesses
Write a Review
  2. News
  3. Employment and Workplace Trends

15 high-paying jobs that actually make a difference in people’s lives

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Explore 15 high-paying careers that combine strong salaries with meaningful work, from healthcare to financial advising.

From health care to finance, these careers prove you don’t have to choose between a meaningful job and a strong paycheck

Add ConsumerAffairs on Google

  • Many of the highest-paying “helping” careers are in healthcare—but not all of them. 

  • You can earn $70K to $170K+ while directly improving people’s lives.

  • Jobs that combine human impact with strong growth tend to offer the best long-term opportunities. 

If you’ve ever felt torn between making good money and doing meaningful work, here’s the good news: you don’t necessarily have to choose. 

A growing number of careers offer both strong salaries and the chance to genuinely help others — whether that’s improving someone’s health, guiding financial decisions, or supporting entire communities.

From healthcare professionals to financial advisors, Resume Genius put together a list that highlights the roles that prove that purpose and a paycheck can go hand in hand. And with demand rising in several of these fields, they’re not just rewarding — they’re also practical long-term career options.

"There's a persistent myth that you have to choose between a paycheck and a purpose. This list pushes back on that. Helping people isn't a niche career path — it's one of the most reliable ways to build a stable, well-compensated career," says Eva Chan, Career Expert at Resume Genius. "These aren't jobs a recession or algorithm can easily wipe out. When someone needs a diagnosis, a prescription, or a hand to hold, there's no substitute for a trained human, and the salaries reflect that."

Methodology

To identify these roles, Resume Genius analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and O*NET, focusing on jobs that pay at least $70,000 annually, have solid job availability, and show positive growth projections.

They also prioritized careers where helping people is a core part of the day-to-day work — whether through direct care, guidance, or community support. The final list balances salary potential, projected growth, and overall impact, while spanning multiple industries to reflect different career paths. 

The full list: 15 high-paying jobs that help people

Here are 15 careers that combine strong earning potential with meaningful impact:

  1. Dentist

    1. Median Annual Salary: $179,210

    2. Job Growth: 4%

  2. Pharmacist

    1. Median Annual Salary: $137,480

    2. Job Growth: 5%

  3. Optometrist

    1. Median Annual Salary: $134,830

    2. Job Growth: 8%

  4. Physician Assistant

    1. Median Annual Salary: $133,260

    2. Job Growth: 20%

  5. Radiation Therapist

    1. Median Annual Salary: $101,990

    2. Job Growth: 2%

  6. Personal Financial Advisor

    1. Median Annual Salary: $101,140

    2. Job Growth: 10%

  7. Speech-language Pathologist

    1. Median Annual Salary: $95,410

    2. Job Growth: 15%

  8. Clinical and Counseling Psychologist

    1. Median Annual Salary: $94,310

    2. Job Growth: 11%

  9. Registered Nurse

    1. Median Annual Salary: $93,600

    2. Job Growth: 5%

  10. Audiologist

    1. Median Annual Salary: $92,120

    2. Job Growth: 10%

  11. Emergency Management Director

    1. Median Annual Salary: $86,130

    2. Job Growth: 3%

  12. Respiratory Therapist

    1. Median Annual Salary: $80,450

    2. Job Growth: 12%

  13. Social and Community Service Manager

    1. Median Annual Salary: $78,240

    2. Job Growth: 6%

  14. Funeral Home Manager

    1. Median Annual Salary: $76,830

    2. Job Growth: 4%

  15. Dietitian and Nutritionist 

    1. Median Annual Salary: $179,210

    2. Job Growth: 4%

What ties all of these jobs together is their focus on real-world impact. Whether it’s easing pain, improving quality of life, or helping someone make smarter choices, these careers go beyond a paycheck — and that’s exactly what makes them stand out.

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Was this article helpful?

    Share your experience about ConsumerAffairs

    Yes

    Was this article helpful?

    Share your experience about ConsumerAffairs

    Yes